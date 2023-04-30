Julianna Margulies Met Her Lawyer Husband at a Dinner She Didn’t Want to Go To

Well-known for her roles in TV shows such as ER and The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies has established herself as a talented character actor. The recipient of multiple awards and honors, Margulies is also beloved by fans for her dedication to charitable ventures. While Margulies stays very busy with work on a daily basis, she’s able to be herself at home – partially thanks to her loving, supportive partner. Margulies has been married to her husband since 2007, and several times over the years, she’s spoken out about how they first met and how they manage to stay so close.

Julianna Margulies was in a long-term relationship with Ron Eldard

Julianna Margulies | Vera Anderson/WireImage

Margulies first rose to fame in the mid-90s, after her featured role in the medical drama ER. For her work in the series, she was honored with a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2009, Margulies tackled the leading role in the series The Good Wife, a part that she continued to play to perfection until the show went off the air in 2016. According to IMDb, Margulies would win several awards for her work in The Good Wife, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Award.

For the early years of her stardom, Margulies was involved in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Ron Eldard. The two dated from 1991 until 2003 before breaking things off. Several years after her breakup from Eldard, Margulies met her future husband, Keith Lieberthal.

When did Julianna Margulies meet her husband?

Margulies met her husband, lawyer Lieberthal, around 2006. She would later tell Ellen DeGeneres about the circumstances of their meeting, noting, according to Entertainment Weekly, “I met my husband at a dinner party that I wasn’t going to go to through an agent I didn’t sign with.” Margulies described how “I remembered (the agent’s) birthday six months later and just texted him, ‘Happy birthday,’ and he said, ‘I’m actually here in the city, come have dinner with us.; I was like, ‘I’ll come for a drink.’ I just started a Broadway show so I didn’t want to stay out late. Famous last words. I went, and there was Keith. And Keith had gone to Dartmouth and this agent was his RA and he just happened to be at this dinner.”

Margulies noted that there was an “immediate” connection between her and Lieberthal, joking that she thought he was either a model or an actor at first because he was so good-looking. After she found out he was, in fact, a lawyer, her attraction to him was cemented.

Julianna Margulies is open and honest about her marriage to Keith Lieberthal

Margulies and Lieberthal were married in 2007 and went on to welcome a young son together. They are still happily married to this day – and Margulies still loves talking about her husband and their tight bond. In a 2013 interview with Good Housekeeping, Margulies opened up about how she and Lieberthal spend their date nights. “My husband’s a foodie, and I love being taken to restaurants. So it works out quite well,” Margulies said.

She also works hard at being a good wife, revealing that she always tries hard to think before she speaks. “As our moms always said, ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,'” she noted. Margulies also told the publication that she and Lieberthal share the same values, and that they both parent their son with affection and attentiveness. For Margulies, the dinner party that she hadn’t originally wanted to attend turned out to be serendipitous.