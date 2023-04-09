Justin Bieber Reportedly Wants to Have ‘A Lot of Kids’

Time has flown by – it seems like just yesterday that Justin Bieber was a teenager, releasing singles such as “One Time” and “One Less Lonely Girl.” These days, the 29-year-old singer is married to Hailey Bieber and has been pretty open about their relationship. It’s great to see Bieber alongside the love of his life and looking so happy.

Just like any young married couple, they get asked about when they will have children, and, as anyone knows, it is certainly up to them. The Biebers may not have children just yet; however, the Grammy winner has said that he wants to have “a lot of kids.”

Justin Bieber | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

What have Bieber and his wife said about having children?

There is no doubt that Bieber and his model wife would make excellent parents. According to Us Weekly, the two of them do see themselves as having a family. The stunning model has said, “I love kids and can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality.” As for the singer? It was in a social media post to his wife that he said, “You make me want to be better every day! Next season BABIES.”

Bieber’s wife spoke about marriage and how any relationship is a lot of work. While she said that she and her husband are as close as ever, People reports that the model said, “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Bieber reportedly wants to have ‘a lot of kids’

It’s always fun for any couple to look into the future and imagine what things will be like, and the Biebers are no exception. Apparently, the source said of the “Baby” singer that “he wants to have a lot of kids.” Us Weekly reports that Bieber himself said he wanted to have a “little tribe” and also added that his wife “wanted to have a few.”

While the Biebers seem excited about the prospect of children, it looks as if they are still at a point where they are prioritizing their careers. It is easy to see that both of them are unstoppable right now, and according to a source, “Justin has always put family first and would obviously continue to do so when he becomes a father one day, but at the same time, Hailey knows how important his career is to him. Hailey loves seeing Justin happy. “

The Biebers are in no rush to start a family

While talking about when he and his wife would be ready, Bieber said that “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman … and I think that’s OK.” The same source said that “[He is] very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career and would not want to pressure her to settle down until she is ready.” The couple has been married since 2018, and it is obvious that they are working hard to accomplish their goals.

Even though there are no little Biebers running around just yet, it wasn’t too long ago that the model said that “I think ideally, in the next couple of years, we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.” One thing is for sure – no matter when the time comes, we can’t wait to see the Biebers as parents and just how happy their “little tribe” will make them.