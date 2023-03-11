Yes, Kacey Musgraves Was Actually Playing Loretta Lynn’s Guitar at the Grammy Awards

Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn at the 2023 Grammy Awards — accompanying herself on a strikingly familiar guitar. In an Instagram post, the “Camera Roll” singer confirmed she borrowed Lynn’s actual guitar for the tribute cover.

Kacey Musgraves is a Grammy Award-winning Country Artist

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Musgraves is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind Golden Hour — the recipient of Album of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The songwriter has 6 Grammy wins under her belt — two of those for Best Country Song (via “Merry Go ‘Round”) and Best Country Album (for Same Trailer Different Park.)

“It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums… it’s really crazy. But I’m very thankful,” she said in her Album of the Year acceptance speech. “Art is really thriving and it’s been really beautiful to see that. I would have nothing without songs. To me, it’s just all about the songs.”

At the 2023 award ceremony, Musgraves was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best County Soung, thanks to “Camera Roll.” Although she didn’t win either award, she performed at this year’s music ceremony, highlighting the country legend Lynn.

Kacey Musgraves played Loretta Lynn’s guitar at the Grammy Awards — ‘she made magic’

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Musgraves performed during the tribute section, performing the 1971 track “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She accompanied herself on guitar — strumming on Loretta Lynn’s actual guitar, as noted in one Instagram post.

“Ten-year-old me singing Loretta’s songs probably wouldn’t have believed that I would have ever had the opportunity to hold onto the exact object she made magic with and channeled her greatness through for decades,” Musgraves captioned her pictures.

“Her ‘63 Epiphone Excellenté was a dream to play,” she added. “Thank you to her daughters for trusting me with this great moment of honor. She paved such a path and I wouldn’t have ever had the courage or place I have as a songwriter without her.”

Lynn’s family reacted to the performance on her official Twitter account, writing, “Thank you, @KaceyMusgraves, for this beautiful tribute. The love all of you have shown us for our mom is beyond words.”

Lynn died in her sleep in October 2022 at 90 years old. The artist stopped touring around 2017, citing health issues.

Were Loretta Lynn and Kacey Musgraves friends?

Musgraves and Lynn’s relationship goes back to the 2014 CMA Awards, where the two performed “You’re Lookin’ at Country.” As noted by Musgraves’ Instagram post, she had been a fan of “You Ain’t Woman Enough” singer for years.

In fact, Musgraves has a few impressive celebrity friends, partnering with Willie Nelson on “Are You Sure” and “A Willie Nice Christmas.” The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show included appearances from Troye Sivan, Lana Del Rey, and other stars.

In 2021, the artist debuted her full-length album Star-Crossed, even if it wasn’t eligible for the Best Country Album Grammy Award.