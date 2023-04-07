Kacey Musgraves Has a Framed Joint From Willie Nelson

Imagine leading a camera crew on a tour of your house and casually mentioning that you have a framed joint from Willie Nelson on your wall. This is just another day in the life of singer Kacey Musgraves, who recently showed off her “souvenir” when Architectural Digest toured her home.

The framed joint in Kacey Musgraves’ home

Musgraves invited the crew of Architectural Digest to tour her beautiful Nashville house, which she purchased in 2020, last spring.

The Grammy winner was not shy about sharing personal details about her life, including the reason she has so many macaw feathers in her craft room — it’s because her grandmother used to have a lot of macaws (and parrots, and apparently a monkey and a skunk at one point), and the birds have a spiritual significance for her.

Next, Musgraves pointed to the wall and said, “I’ve got a framed joint from Willie Nelson. That’s going to stay there unless I need to break it in case of emergency.”

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson’s unlikely friendship

Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves | Gary Miller/Contributor

It really isn’t surprising that Musgraves has such a unique memento from Nelson. They have a lot more in common than their love for cannabis, although that’s something they’ve both admitted they enjoy (the name “Willie Nelson” is pretty much synonymous with weed, in fact, as Benzinga points out).

The two toured the country together in 2014, which benefitted Musgrave’s career. In fact, that’s where the infamous joint came from.

“He rolled this huge fatty, and we all sat around and smoked it with him,” Musgraves said, according to Just Jared. “And then he said, ‘Save the rest for another time,’ and I did.”

Musgraves has also performed with Nelson on numerous occasions, like when they sang “On the Road Again” at the Palomino Festival and performed “Rainbow Connection” at the CMA awards. They even recorded a cover of “Are You Sure” together. Nelson also collaborated with Musgraves on her 2015 album Pageant Material and her holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas.

Musgraves is over 50 years younger than Nelson, but that didn’t stop them from becoming fast friends. Musgraves has posted many iconic moments on her social media accounts and is always quick to praise her famous friend. She even refers to him as her “other grandpa.”

Musgraves was high the first time she met Nelson

The framed joint in her house is appropriate, considering Musgraves was stoned and starstruck the first time she ever met her legendary friend.

“I have to say, I’m really hardly starstruck by anybody,” Musgraves said, according to Rolling Stone. “The first person I felt just like an idiot in front of, and not because of anything he was doing, was Willie. I was like… what do I say, right now? I was also really high, so that probably had something to do with it.”

Given Nelson’s reputation for being quite the stoner, it’s safe to say he didn’t mind.