Kacey Musgraves’ $2.5 Million Mansion Had a French Bed Frame From the 1800s

When Kacey Musgraves bought a home in Nashville in 2020, it felt like a “fresh start” to the country singer. She was fresh out of a divorce from ex Ruston Kelly and wanted a blank slate for her personal touches.

Two years later, she was ready to move again — for a tidy profit. She passed the secluded Nashville home to another country maven. While Kelsea Ballerini, newly divorced herself, might be making herself at home in Musgraves’ old pad, Musgraves likely kept many of the personal, unique touches she put into the home — including a vintage French bed frame that dates back to the 1800s.

Kacey Musgraves | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor

Kacey Musgraves sold her Nashville home to Kelsea Ballerini in November 2022

Kelsea Ballerini and ex-husband Morgan Evans announced their divorce in August 2022, with their former Nashville home sold as part of the settlement proceedings. Ballerini moved quickly to snap up Musgraves’ previous abode for $2.5 million and relocated to the serene spot in November. (Along with her faithful canine companion named for one of her first country hits, Dibs.)

Musgraves had worked with a designer to revamp most of the home, which includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a music room, a saltwater pool, a detached guest house, and numerous patios. The home is set among greenery and plenty of trees to provide shade and privacy, Architectural Digest reported. Musgraves bought the property roughly two years ago for $1.9 million, flipping it after extensive renovations.

The French guest bed frame Musgraves owns is likely worth thousands

Musgraves has kept mum about where she’s moved since. But before she left, she gave a behind-the-scenes tour to AD to show off the spaces she renovated.

One space she showed the publication was a guest room with a French bed frame dating back to the 1800s. The Corbeille frame is curved and upholstered on the headboard and footboard with carved wooden detailing.

“I love this guest room so much,” Musgraves said on the tour with AD. “My favorite part is this bed.”

To Musgraves, the carvings made the biggest impression. “I just think the detail work on it is so beautiful. It’s so feminine,” the Grammy winner said.

In addition to the intricacies of the frame itself, Musgraves said she liked that the bed brought another style element to the room and the home as a whole. According to the singer, it provided a nice juxtaposition to the rest of the home, which leaned more mid-century with modern touches. “It’s definitely an eclectic grouping of style,” she said. “You can’t really put your finger on it, but I kind of like it like that.”

Musgraves didn’t mention how she acquired the bed frame. But similar frames can be found on several vintage reseller sites. On 1st Dibs, for example, bed frames of a similar style and vintage are listed for sale between $2,000 and $5,000, with a few rare options listed for up to $10,000.

Ballerini will now put her own touches on Kacey Musgraves’ former home

made it home. to myself. to what’s ahead. let’s unpack and stay awhile. ? pic.twitter.com/dKYV0VDrpb — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 17, 2022

Given Musgraves’ adoration for the guest bed, it’s a safe bet she took it with her.

Now, it will be Ballerini’s turn to make the home her own. The country singer has been on the road for much of 2023. She also dropped a surprise EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which traded lyrical barbs with her ex. Evans released “Over for You” in the fall, claiming to be shocked by the dissolution of their marriage.

In turn, Ballerini released a six-track EP that detailed her side of the story, which not-so-subtly indicated she hadn’t been happy in the marriage for several years. (“Blindsided” mentions stints of her sleeping on the couch all the way back in 2019, just two years after the couple had wed.) In “Penthouse,” Ballerini references the home she recently purchased in the final three lines of the song: “I just bought the house that we saw / You said it was wrong / I wanted it all along.”

Ballerini has the house now and has posted a few photos on Instagram since that time. With the “Heartfirst” singer’s breakneck touring schedule in 2023, it might be a while before she’s put her own touches on the property, a la Musgraves’ French bed, and other details.

Ballerini said she’s made it home “to herself” — which is probably good enough for now.