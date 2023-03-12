Kacey Musgraves Names Artists That Embody ‘American Music’

Kacey Musgraves is an unapologetic fan of Willie Nelson, performing with him at the Palomino Music Festival and singing alongside him for “Are You Sure.” In one interview, she even described the “On the Road Again” vocalist as the embodiment of “American music.”

Kacey Musgraves shared her appreciation for artists like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson

Musgraves is a Grammy Award-winning country artist, even playing Loretta Lynn’s guitar for the 2023 Grammy Awards. She has an impressive list of collaborations under her belt, including songs with Troye Sivan, Lana Del Rey, and Camila Cabello.

She specifically shared her appreciation for Dolly Parton, performing “9 to 5” along her Star-Crossed tour. During an interview with Texas Monthly, the artist stated that there is “no one like Willie,” naming him the embodiment of American music.

Kacey Musgraves says there are ‘very few’ artists that capture ‘American music’

As a country artist herself, Musgraves sometimes commented on the most prolific American musicians. That list, of course, included Nelson, as well as other legendary musicians like Parton.

“Ray Charles, Dolly Parton,” Musgraves added in the same interview. “I mean, there are some. Johnny Cash is one. But I don’t know. There’s something about him that’s different. I mean, he brings a lot of different people together.”

The artist continued, saying Nelson’s shows host fans of every race and gender, even adding that Snoop Dogg fans probably listen to the “On the Road Again” songwriter.

“But then also, like, my grandparents are too,” Musgraves noted. “So it’s this interesting cross-section of people. No one doesn’t like Willie. If you don’t like Willie, I’m pretty sure you’re the problem.”

As one of country music’s best-known artists, Nelson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He released hits like “Beer For My Horses,” “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” and “On the Road Again.” Even in 2023, the musician continues to release originals — the most recent being I Don’t Know A Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard.

Are Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson friends?

Musgraves and Nelson formed a close relationship, with Musgraves even describing her collaborator as her “grandpa” during 2022’s Palomino Festival. For Pageant Material, Musgraves included her version of Nelson’s “Are You Sure,” even featuring the country legend on the track.

“You will be hard-pressed to find a more real-a** song than… Willie Nelson and Buddy Emmons’s, ‘Are You Sure (This Is Where You Want to Be),’” Musgraves said in the same interview. “I remember when I heard it, I thought, ‘Holy s***, this is so blunt, and so to the point, and so simple,’ and I just fell in love with it.”

The two reunited for “A Willie Nice Christmas,” released in conjunction with 2016’s A Very Kacey Christmas. They even performed The Muppet’s hit song “Rainbow Connection” live for the CMA Awards.