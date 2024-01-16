'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry became 'very bored' when dating a man who was imprisoned for 9 years. Here's what she explained.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 gave us more insights into Kailyn Lowry’s life, and she’s had a complicated dating history. Kailyn has five kids, with two more children (twins) coming in 2024. Recently, while speaking with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, on her podcast, she discussed her experience dating a man who was behind bars. Here’s what she said about the “very boring” relationship.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry said she became ‘very bored’ when dating a man in prison

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry discussed dating behind bars in her podcast, Barely Famous. Kailyn addressed the subject with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, as they discussed Lifetime Network’s new series, Prison Brides. While Kailyn has never married a man who was in prison, she has dated one. Unfortunately, the experience wasn’t good. She told Elijah that, overall, she found the relationship incredibly understimulating.

“I did get very bored of it very quickly because he would just call me all the time,” Kailyn shared. “And I was like, I need to go about my life, and I need to do stuff, and not enough has happened between this call and the call three hours ago. Not much has happened. And so, it was just getting to a point where it was like, we don’t have enough to talk about, so I need you to call me in, like, three business days, and then we’ll have more to talk about, kind of thing.”

“I get annoyed when you call me, so imagine someone who’s in prison,” Kailyn continued, speaking to her boyfriend. “Nothing has happened on his day-to-day basis, you know what I mean?”

As for Elijah, he expressed that he never had any interest in dating a woman who was behind bars.

She once said the felon she dated still ‘has’ her ‘heart’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry spoke about dating a prisoner in the past before her Barely Famous podcast episode. She talked about the situation in the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast in May 2022, according to The Sun.

“My felon was, he’s the one, to this day, he has my heart, my love,” she told her co-host, Vee Rivera. Kailyn explained that the felon she was dating was set to be in prison for a decade, and he already served nine years when they started dating. Unfortunately, Kailyn figured he should focus on finishing his prison stint and acclimating to society instead of dating her.

“When I ended it, I was just like, I love you so much, but, you know, you’ve been in prison for nine years,” she continued. “And you’re going to be in there for the rest of this year, and when you come out, you’re going to have to do a lot of adjusting to society, and I don’t think that I should be a distraction from that, and I don’t think that it’s realistic for you to move to Delaware right away, and things like that.”

Kailyn didn’t say why he was imprisoned. But she did note he was “over-sentenced.”

“Not a bad person … but, I definitely think he was over-sentenced for what his crime was,” she continued. “I mean, he didn’t kill anybody, nothing like that. … He didn’t snitch on anyone, and everyone else got out in two or three years ….”

