Kandi Burruss Shares Whether She Feels ‘RHOP’ Star Robyn Dixon Should Be Fired or Demoted

Fans are anxiously awaiting casting decisions for Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac to be announced. There have been questions about Robyn Dixon’s place on the show since she admitted to not sharing her now-husband Juan’s cheating scandal on camera. Fello Bravolebrity Kandi Burruss says she has mixed feelings about Dixon’s decision, and doesn’t have an answer for what her punishment should be.

Kandi Burruss reveals mixed feelings about Robyn Dixon’s choice and addresses potential firing

Dixon told Andy Cohen during a special 1:1 interview on Watch What Happens Live that she didn’t bring up Juan’s alleged affair because it occurred before filming Season 7 and they weren’t dealing with it in real-time. She claimed she assumed a cast member, namely Karen Huger, would divulge the information. But when Huger did bring up Juan cheating, Dixon denied it, and said she did so because it wasn’t accurate.

The purpose of a reality show is to share your life, leaving many calling for Dixon’s firing for hiding the scandal. But Burruss doesn’t agree 100%. She told The Shade Room: “The network and the fans that watch feel like we have to share everything, now what I will say, I didn’t keep up with her story and what was going on with her situation, but I kind of feel like sometimes things happen between seasons. I don’t know when that happened to her. So if we weren’t necessarily filming when that happened…but what I’m saying is: Did she need to volunteer it? If something happened in between seasons, an no one was there, and she wasn’t being filmed during that time, I don’t think she had to wait until the season started to be like, ‘Oh well you know…’”

Burruss does agree that if the rumor was brought to the show, it was Dixon’s responsibility to be forthcoming. “If one of the other ladies brings it up, you have to address it. It’s as simple as that,” she quipped. “We can’t really go around not addressing things.”

Gizelle Bryant thinks Robyn Dixon deserves another season of ‘RHOP’

Dixon’s BFF doesn’t want to see her gone. In fact, she says Dixon’s storyline would be the most intriguing the forthcoming season.

“Don’t you need to see more of what is going on with that?” Bryant asked BOSSIP regarding whether Dixon should return. “If she’s not around, then you don’t get to see that now, do you?”

Bryant added: “Robyn has given so much to this show for seven seasons. I feel like the viewers or whatever are always like, “Robyn needs to go. Robyn is boring.” Well, she ain’t boring now because she can’t get out y’all’s mouth!”

Chris Bassett thinks Robyn Dixon should be demoted

One person who does think there should be repercussions is Bassett. He was used as a storyline for the entire Season 7, with accusations of him being inappropriate with other women, including co-stars. Dixon was also involved in the rumors.

When asked whether she should be fired or demoted during his appearance on the Two T’s In A Pod podcast, Bassett said he feels Robyn should be demoted to a friend role. “Yeah, I mean, that’s essentially what I’m saying,” he said. “I think that that would probably be the best-case scenario…That way, she’s still there on the show because she has a story that now needs to be told and people want answers for.” Bassett then asked the podcast hosts: “But do you reward her for that? I don’t know.”