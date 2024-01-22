Kane Brown released a song with Blake Shelton on his most recent album. Despite the success of these two artists, the tune in question has been ignored by the radio.

Rejoice, country music fans! Kane Brown released a tune with Blake Shelton on his most recent album. Brown revealed he was working on a tune that sounded like Shelton and decided he should work with the icon himself. Despite the success of these two artists, the tune in question has been ignored by the radio.

Kane Brown thought 1 of his songs sounded like Blake Shelton’s ‘God’s Country’

During a 2022 interview with Billboard, Brown discussed the creation of his song “Different Man.” “I was driving to the gym — that’s where I really have time to think and listen,” he said. “I wanted one more feature on the album, and Blake was the first person I thought of. The song just reminded me of the ‘God’s Country’ kind of Blake Shelton, so I felt like it made sense.”

Brown is not shy about collaborating with other artists. One of his most famous songs, “One Thing Right,” features Brown singing over a beat from EDM superstar Marshmello. Other artists he has worked with include Florida Georgia Line, Camila Cabello, Chris Young, Becky G, John Legend, Khalid, and Swae Lee. He’s worked with musicians from the worlds of country, soul music, and rap.

The ‘One Thing Right’ singer said he wants to release songs with 2 more artists

Brown revealed he still wants to work with other stars. “Honestly, I keep saying my boy Jason Aldean, I’d love to have a song with him,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to do one with Jack Harlow. But honestly, I’m down for whoever as long as it makes sense and we can get something that’s gonna work.”

He had even more to say about Aldean. “I found that out in the early days when I was on tour with Aldean — the importance of having artists out with you that have similar fan bases, but also artists that you can really hang with, before or after the show,” he said.

Aldean has become highly controversial in recent months because of his song “Try That in a Small Town.” A collaboration with Harlow would be a lot less inflammatory. Brown has incorporated hip-hop into several of his songs, so it makes sense he would want to work with Harlow. Conversely, Harlow isn’t much of a country singer.

How Kane Brown and Blake Shelton’s ‘Different Man’ performed on the charts

“Different Man” was never a single, which is strange considering its star power. The tune never charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Considering many songs are becoming hits years or decades after getting released, “Different Man” might still have a chance.

The tune appeared on the album Different Man. That record reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 55 weeks. Different Man featured several hit singles, specifically “One Mississippi,” “Like I Love Country Music,” “Thank God,” and “Bury Me in Georgia.” Considering country music is a bit of a niche genre, Brown did incredibly well for himself with Different Man.

“Different Man” was not a single but considering its star power, it’s a nice little treat for country fans.