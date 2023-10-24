Former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain learned that hosting a radio show is no small feat. Shortly into the pandemic and after she retired from Below Deck, Chastain tried her hand at hosting her own SiriusXM radio show and realized it was harder than she originally thought.

“It’s so hard. When I had a SiriusXM radio show on Radio Andy, it was right at the start of the pandemic. And I was so bad. It was very bad. I hope no one listened to it,” Chastain said. “But in my defense, it was the beginning of the pandemic, which was a weird time. I went to live in a vacation rental with like no furniture because I had been living in New York.”

Kate Chastain hit the ground running with her new radio show

Chastain’s short-lived radio show was announced with gusto in April 2020. She recalled how producers mailed her a “suitcase” full of equipment and told her to set it up and get ready.

“And they were like ‘We’re gonna need you to start on Monday at 8 a.m. live.'” Chastain said on the Conversations with Captain Sandy podcast. “I was alone, in an empty house. They were like, ‘Just talk about your life.’ I’m like … ‘It’s a pandemic. I just sit in my house!'”

“But that’s when I realized … this is so hard,” Chastain said.

The ‘Below Deck’ chief stew kept swinging

Chastain moved on and launched Bravo’s Chat Room, a pandemic-fueled version of a talk show. Chastain was executive producer and host alongside Porsha Williams, Hannah Berner, and Gizelle Bryant. The Zoom-type series lasted only one season; Chastain left the show early citing creative differences.

She also appeared on Bravo’s Galley Talk, a talk show that pairs former Below Deck favorites to dish about the current Below Deck series.

Chastain also participated in the new hit series, The Traitors. She quickly became a fan favorite, but Chastain didn’t love the physical challenges.

“It was clear that I was never going to see that prize money most likely. I don’t love physical exertion, and I certainly don’t love doing physical exertion to earn other people money who are lying to my face. It was hard for me to get around that,” she told Vanity Fair. “And I think my peak frustration happened around the barrels on the mountainside because I was tired of being made into the bad guy but also expected to do work.”

Kate Chastain teases new show?

Chastain teased that another Bravo show should be announced soon. “I am working on a show that will be on Bravo soon. Very, very soon. I could probably say it, but I don’t want to get in trouble. But it will be announced very soon,” she hinted.

Chastain dropped a small clue about her upcoming show. “It’s great, it’s here in Fort Lauderdale,” she said.

Chastain will also be attending BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 3 through Nov. 5. Perhaps Bravo will announce the show at BravoCon.