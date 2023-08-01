When Kate Chastain helped to launch Bravo‘s Chat Room during the pandemic, she envisioned spicy banter delivered evenly amongst the Bravoleb hosts. But what ended up happening was red flag chemistry, which prompted Chastain to step away before the show was sunsetted.

She returns again for another talk show-type format, spilling tea on a variety of Bravo shows – similar to Chat Room but more in the format of Below Deck Galley Talk. Chastain also has only one co-host; someone who she’s already established strong chemistry with – Captain Lee Rosbach.

Bravo recently announced Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate where the Below Deck alum will watch “Below Deck Down Under S2, Ultimate Girls Trip S3, RHOC, RHOM, Project Runway, RHOA, RHONY, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

The format feels similar to Chat Room but with the warmth and chemistry of Below Deck Galley Talk. However, Chat Room was Chastain’s first return to Bravo after leaving Below Deck and the show had tremendous potential.

Kate Chastain wanted ‘Chat Room’ to be a hit

Chastain was optimistic about Chat Room before it premiered in September 2020. “I’m just excited because it feels like a girl session, especially at a time when we’re not hanging out with our friends as much,” she told Decider.

Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach | Bravo Media

“I’m excited to have three other amazing, iconic, dynamic Bravo personalities discuss all things Bravo. And also, I’m not doing the nautical puns thing as much anymore, but we’re all in the same boat. Except actually, I like to remind Hannah Berner constantly, I’m like, at least you didn’t have to work or wear polo shirts. She’s younger than me, she’s the only one I can give a little shit to. The other two, I’m like, ‘Whatever you say, tell me how it goes!’”

Also, as an executive producer of the show, she had a vested interest in the show’s success. Bravo’s Andy Cohen was also a producer and Chastain predicted that the show would have some heat.

“Andy has always been very generous with advice, and I’m so thankful for that,” she said. “I think we had a good laugh about the fact that just because all the ladies are so lovely doesn’t mean we’re going to agree about everything. And I can see it. I know it’s not going to be just a tea party. We’re going to be spilling tea, but not sipping tea.”

Unfortunately, the Bravo personalities did not mix

Perhaps the Zoom format cut into the hosts’ chemistry, but Chastain ultimately found that filming Chat Room was a “miserable” experience. She left the series before it ended.

“I didn’t really feel like explaining my reason for leaving Bravo’s Chat Room immediately after I left because I just felt like if I told the truth about why I left, people would assume I was just giving an excuse, but truth does always eventually come out,” Chastain told Us Weekly.

“Sometimes it happens quicker than you think it’s going to. And after Summer House went through its season, I think Hannah’s [Berner] character was revealed more,” she said. “And then as of just as recently as last week, I think Porsha’s character has been revealed a bit more. … It was a miserable enough experience that I don’t even like thinking about it, but when people ask, I’m happy to be polite and obliged to answer.”

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate premieres on Monday, August 14 at 10 pm ET/PT on Bravo.