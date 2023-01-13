Kate Hudson Describes This ‘Glass Onion’ Co-Star as a ‘Kindred Spirit’

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of Netflix’s newest original movies. A sequel to the hit Rian Johnson mystery Knives Out, Glass Onion is a star-studded romp through exotic locations and hilarious situations. The movie features Daniel Craig as the master detective Benoit Blanc, as well as a slew of other stars playing brand-new characters. Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe are two of these new additions — and as Hudson revealed in a recent interview, she and Monáe were able to bond both onscreen and off.

What did Kate Hudson say about her relationship with Janelle Monáe?

(L-R) Actors Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, and Edward Norton attend the “Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion” premiere at the at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. | Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Hudson is new to the Knives Out universe, but she was able to feel at home right away. Part of that comfort was due to the close bond that she developed with some of her castmates, including Monáe, who is a well-known singer/actor. In a recent interview on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel, Hudson opened up about her relationship with Monáe, admitting that Monáe is “perfect in real life.”

“She even smells like you would think,” Hudson raved. “You get these wafts of like…Janelle. Watching her work was a joy.” The actor went on to note, “I’m so grateful that we’re friends, that I met a new friend in my life…we love a lot of the same things.” Hudson remarked that they share many preferences and that on some occasions, they would arrive to set in remarkably similar outfits. “There’s a kindred spirit there,” the actor revealed.

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe both have featured roles in ‘Glass Onion’

In Glass Onion, Hudson plays Birdie Jay, an over-the-top former supermodel who is enjoying a career renaissance as a fashion designer. Monáe actually plays two parts in the film, twins named Helen and Andi Brandi. According to IMDb, Helen is a schoolteacher based in Alabama while Andi is a high-powered businesswoman with a history of working with Miles, played by Edward Norton.

Although Hudson and Monáe play wildly different characters, they both manage to make a splash in their own way. And it is clear that behind the scenes, the two women formed a tight bond. In recent weeks, Hudson and Monáe have often been paired up in promotional efforts, even sitting down with Vanity Fair to do a lie detector test, where they revealed their natural rapport. In her interview with Still Watching Netflix, Hudson even joked that a future project with Monáe might be in the works, although it probably won’t be in the Knives Out universe.

Will there be a third ‘Knives Out’ movie?

Rian Johnson has already started working on the script for Knives Out 3, according to a recent interview with Wired. Knives Out 3 is also part of the Netflix deal and will hit the streamer when it is released. pic.twitter.com/gejOyD8bAB — IGN (@IGN) December 31, 2022

With so much critical attention focused on Glass Onion, many fans are wondering whether director Johnson has plans to work on a third film in the series. Fortunately, it seems like a third movie is already in the works. According to People Magazine, Netflix first announced plans to work on a third film in early 2021, when the streaming company bought the rights to the Knives Out franchise. At this point, the third film is in the very early stages of production, so no details on the plot or title are currently available.

Still, it has been confirmed that Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, and as reported by People, he will likely be joined by a slew of new cast members, since the trilogy is an anthology. So, while fans probably won’t be seeing Hudson or Monáe back in action, they will be able to look forward to a roster of exciting new characters when the film eventually drops on Netflix.