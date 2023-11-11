Kurt Russell’s role in the film ‘Poseidon’ was too much for his stepdaughter Kate Hudson, who had a very real reaction to the film.

Actor Kate Hudson decided to support Swing Shift star Kurt Russell in the 2004 feature Poseidon. But there was one scene that was too hard to stomach even for Hudson.

Kate Hudson couldn’t stand watching Kurt Russell drown in ‘Poseidon’

Kate Hudson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Poseidon was a 2006 disaster film about a tidal wave that crashes into a luxury ship. Russell played one of the survivors in the feature searching for a way to safety. He did the project without reading the script, and simply wanted to work with the film’s director Wolfgang Petersen.

“Back before I signed on to Vanilla Sky with Tom Cruise and Cameron Crowe, my agent and I were talking on the phone, and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to work with those guys,’” Russell once told Entertainment Weekly. “And he said, ‘Well, do you want to read the script first?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t care if it’s one line or a hundred lines, if they kill seven people or what. It doesn’t make any difference. I want to work with those people, I think they’d be fun to work with.’ And I felt a little bit that way about Wolfgang…. And then my agent went through the process of just bleeding them dry for as much money as he could possibly get.”

But seeing Russell in the dangerous situations the film put him in proved too much for his daughter Hudson. Still, the Something Borrowed star managed to enjoy the Peterson picture.

“I had a really hard time watching the drowning scene. That said, that’s one of the best drowning scenes I’ve ever seen. I was shocked,” Hudson once said according to Contact Music.

It reminded Hudson of seeing her father in a prior film where he played a firefighter.

“I remember when I saw Backdraft for the first time; I was just a mess and then I had dreams after that forever. It brings you way too close to the mortality of your parents,” she said.

Have Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell ever done a movie together?

It was a long time before Hudson and Russell actually collaborated on a film. That moment came when the pair did the 2016 movie Deepwater Horizon. The film was loosely based on a true story, and ironically was another film where Russell was battling a fire. Seeing the way Russell acted on set helped reignite Hudson’s own passion for filmmaking.

“That was cool,” Hudson once told Good Morning America (via People). “What I really, really loved about being on set with him was it was a reminder of where I fell in love with making movies. It’s a very different experience watching a movie and watching a movie being made because [being on set] is horribly boring. But for me as a kid, I loved every aspect of it.”

Hudson was also inspired by the way the Hateful Eight star approached the craft of acting, which was rare to see in her contemporaries.

“He’s such a such a phenomenal actor,” she said. “He would put so much care and effort into his roles in a way which is different with a lot of young people I’ve worked with. It’s such a different mentality.”

Kurt Russell told Kate Hudson she could officially start her career after losing her Oscar

Because they’re both in the business, Russell has given her step-daughter some valuable advice when it came to filmmaking. Hudson was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar after starring in Almost Famous. She later lost to Marcia Gay Harden, who picked up the award for the film Pollock. If Hudson was bothered by the result, all it took was words of wisdom from her step-father to put her loss in perspective.

“Something Kurt said to me at the Oscars after I lost [was], ‘Congratulations. You can now go have your career,’” Hudson once said on the No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis (via Us Weekly). “[That] was, like, such a great thing to say, because it’s just starting, I was 21, so it was kind of amazing to have that so young and then just start working and having that kind of demand at a young age is just incredible.”