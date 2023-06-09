Kate Hudson Loved Matthew McConaughey so Much in ‘Fool’s Gold’ She Couldn’t Stand Him

Matthew McConaughey has teamed up with Kate Hudson for a couple of film projects together. In their second movie collaboration, Hudson enjoyed McConaughey’s company so much that she quipped it bothered her.

Kate Hudson loved Matthew McConaughey so much in ‘Fool’s Gold’ that she couldn’t stand him

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey | Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Hudson has worked two movies with actor Matthew McConaughey. The first film was the popular romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in 2003. The pair would reunite several years later for Fool’s Gold, another 2008 romcom where they played a married couple looking for lost treasure. The chemistry the two had with each other was something that many saw as early as their How to Lose a Guy screentest. It was what gave many confidence that the movie would work.

“I think everybody in the room was, like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really fun and easy,’ because we just got along really well,” Hudson once said in an interview with Cinema.

McConaughey agreed with Hudson’s theory. He felt another reason why they worked so well together was because of their spontaneity while performing.

“And we surprised each other on the screen. I think one of the things that’s cool with Kate and I is that if one of us does surprise the other, the other one doesn’t pop up and yell ‘Cut!’ We kind of roll with it,” McConaughey explained.

Perhaps their chemistry was so effective in Fool’s Gold especially because it emulated some of the genuine feelings Hudson had for her co-star.

“For me, it was real too, real similar to how I feel about Matthew in real life, which is like, I sometimes just can’t stand him because I love him so much, which just drives me crazy,” Hudson said.

Kate Hudson fought to cast Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Hudson ended up being a huge reason as to why McConaughey was in How to Lose a Guy in the first place. The star seemed to have a lot of bargaining power with the feature. So when she was asked who she wanted her co-star to be, McConaughey was a no-brainer.

“We had an energy together, I wanted to play with him,” Hudson recently told BAFTA . “It felt kinetic. We both have a competitive spirit, we’re both super athletic. We like to push each other and I just love Matthew’s commitment to everything; he’s razor-focused. What you think he is, is is.”

But the studio wasn’t as sold on McConaughey as Hudson was, which was the source of one of many arguments.

“I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson said: “We just kept hitting our heads against the wall, and the studio and I weren’t agreeing.”

Hudson managed to keep fighting back, and proved herself right about McConaughey after he was cast in the project.

Matthew McConaughey helped Kate Hudson get through her divorce in ‘Fool’s Gold’

McConaughey and Hudson haven’t just been there for each other professionally, but personally as well. While filming Fool’s Gold, Hudson was going through a divorce with her ex-husband and musician Chris Robinson. In 2007, Hudson’s divorce with Robinson was finalized. The actor was already on a boat with McConaughey on the Fool’s Gold set, and had a brief crisis when she heard the news.

“I couldn’t have been at a further point of earth. On a satellite phone, it’s like, ‘Your divorce went through.’ And I’m like ‘OK,’ and I didn’t feel celebratory at all,” she said. “It felt sad and I was looking out over the water, and I’m like, ‘My god, what does this mean?'”

But McConaughey was there to liven up the mood for Hudson.

“Out of the top of the boat popped Matthew — shirtless — [and he was] like, ‘You ready, Hudson?’ And I was like, ‘F–k yeah, I’m ready, let’s go. Let’s do this,’” she remembered.