Kate Middleton will only continue to make more royal engagements as she gets closer to becoming queen. But the Princess of Wales was recently criticized for traveling by helicopter to a royal engagement.

Kate Middleton might be one of the most talked-about women in the world. She has a massive fanbase that spans continents, and many credit her with keeping the royal family admirable and relatable. But even the most popular people have critics, and Kate recently came under fire after visiting a royal Naval base — mostly because she flew by helicopter when the base was well within driving distance of her Windsor home.

Kate Middleton at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton recently visited a British Naval base

When King Charles became king, Kate Middleton also became the Princess of Wales. And with that came several other new royal titles, including Commodore In Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, which operates all of the aircraft in the British Royal Navy. As a result, Kate visited the Navy base; Express reports that she spoke with staff members to get a better understanding of the fleet’s operations, as well as visited the control tower and checked out a few helicopters.

However, Kate came under fire for having traveled by helicopter to the base, which is reportedly only a couple hours’ drive from where she lives in Windsor, with Express reporting that anti-monarchy group Republic called the princess out on her travels.

Of course, this would not be the first time the royals have been called out on using unnecessary air travel. As big proponents of the environment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out on their travel while in the royal family as well; King Charles has been branded a hypocrite in the past, too. The royals have claimed that certain private travel is done for security reasons, but in recent years, they have been seen taking more and more commercial flights.

Kate Middleton holds a life vest | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton is slowly shaping herself into the next queen

Kate’s visit to the Naval base marks a new chapter in her royal life. She was honoring her newest title, and as Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles get older, Kate will only prepare more and more to eventually step into their place alongside her husband, Prince William, who is the direct heir to the throne.

William and Kate are widely seen as the faces of the monarchy, especially after Harry and Meghan bailed back in 2020 due to constant tension with the family and the royals’ disinterest in protecting Meghan from the press. Harry and Meghan aren’t on great terms with William and Kate, and the Wales family has hardly seen Harry and Meghan since their departure. Regardless, William and Kate are focusing on their own royal responsibilities. For Kate, that apparently includes becoming more informed about the British Navy, though if the base truly is just a two-hour drive from Kate’s home, it’s fair to suggest that she travel by car next time.

Kate recently returned to royal engagements after taking a summer break, where she and her husband spent time with their three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.