Find out what a new poll done in the U.S. reveals about the public's feelings on the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, and if that differs from the U.K.

Countless polls have been conducted over the years about members of the royal family. Some ask respondents for the most popular or least popular member of the Firm and include every living royal. While other surveys ask pollsters to name their favorite royal dead or alive. And the majority of those polls are done in Britain.

Now, Americans have been polled about just four royals specifically and the results regarding Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) are surprising to some.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes for Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What the recent poll done in the U.S. shows

William and Kate have been as visible as ever and continue to carry out their royal duties following King Charles III’s coronation as well as the first Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan meanwhile are getting on with their lives in California. But they have had to deal with some unfortunate news when Spotify terminated its deal with the pair and axed Meghan’s podcast, before an executive at the streaming company called the Sussexes “fucking grifters.” Prior to that, the headlines following the publication of Prince Harry’s Spare memoir weren’t too kind.

However, after the Sussexes’ reputations took a hit, the results of a new YouGov poll show Harry is still well-liked in America. The same can’t be said for his wife though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for an engagement at Edes House during visit to Sussex | Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to the poll data of 1500 Americans collected between April and June and obtained by Newsweek, the Duke of Sussex was liked by 48% and disliked by 24% in the second quarter of 2023, giving him a net approval rating of +24. And his sibling, Prince William, was liked by 43% and disliked by 21% for a net approval rating of +22.

As for the polling of the princess and the duchess, Kate fared much better than her sister-in-law among the Americans polled. She was liked by 46% and disliked by just 11%, putting her net approval rating at +35. While Meghan was the least-liked with just 40% in her home country and 23% who gave her negative reviews, for a net rating of +17.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in 2018 | Clive Mason/Getty Images

What the polls done in the U.K. show

Some YouGov polls done across the pond over the last year had the Prince of Wales at the top of the list as the most popular royal family member following Queen Elizabeth’s death with a rating of 84% and only 9% holding a negative view of him. Out of the U.K. pollsters asked about William’s brother, 46% had a negative view of him.

Meghan meanwhile remained unpopular with more than 59% holding an unfavorable view of her.