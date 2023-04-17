Kate Middleton Filled ‘Void’ Left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit, Claims Royal Historian

According to a royal historian, Kate Middleton is the royal family member able to fill the “void” left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their official royal duties in 2020, Kate has become a key figure in showing solidarity toward the monarchy. She has also been praised for her dedication to her work and for the positive impact she has had on the royal family in light of the claims made against her and Prince William by Harry and Meghan since their explosive exit.

Kate Middleton appears at the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023, in Aldershot, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused Kate Middleton and Prince William of un-royal behavior

In his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry accused Kate Middleton and Prince William of stereotyping Meghan Markle. In the autobiography, Harry claimed his brother and sister-in-law “stereotyped” Meghan Markle as an “American actress, divorced, biracial,” reported The Daily Mail.

Harry also claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales encouraged him to dress as a Nazi soldier for Halloween. He says the Prince and Princess of Wales “howled with laughter” when they saw him in the outfit and encouraged him to pick the Nazi costume instead of a pilot one.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed she was wrongly blamed for reducing her sister-in-law to tears at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting shortly before the royal wedding in May 2018. In this bad press moment, Meghan insisted that the reverse had happened, and she was the one who cried.

These and other personal conflicts between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the House of Windsor led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to announce their exit in March 2020. However, a royal historian says that Kate Middleton has filled the space left by Harry and Meghan. Her actions have cemented her place in the eyes of royal followers as a critical player moving forward.

Kate Middleton filled a ‘void’ left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal historian

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry’s exit shocked royal watchers, who believed the family would never recover from such a public backlash from one of their own. However, in their absence, Kate Middleton seemed to step up even more as a central figure.

Royal historian and author Sarah Gristwood said, “There was a real risk that when the Sussexes left, the glamour of the royal family would also be taking a transatlantic plane ticket leaving it looking distinctly dowdy. Kate was the person to fill that void, and she did it magnificently,” Gristwood continued.

With two less senior royals to manage some of the family’s heavy lifting, Kate had new duties added to her present day-to-day tasks. She appeared to handle her new responsibilities with grace while, at the same time, being a hands-on mother to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“I think this is one of the most important stages in Kate’s life as a royal,” says Gristwood. “She is doing things independently and voicing new ideas. This is Kate’s moment.”

For her dedication to the monarchy, the late Queen Elizabeth awarded Kate the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest honor available to a female family member. Kate remains steadfast in her royal family role as King Charles ascends to the throne in May 2023. However, she still has to face Prince Harry at the historic event.

Kate Middleton will face Prince Harry at the coronation while Meghan Markle remains in California

During King Charles III’s coronation, Kate Middleton and Prince William will be critical players. The Prince of Wales will play an essential role in the ceremony when his father is crowned king of the United Kingdom.

Kate’s and William’s son, Prince George, will also take part in the ceremony. He will be a coronation page for his grandfather and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Prince Harry will reportedly be a spectator at the event. Meghan Markle will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, this will be the first time that Kate Middleton and Prince William will come face-to-face with Prince Harry since the publication of Spare and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Undoubtedly, Kate will likely remain cordial toward her brother-in-law, as expected by the royal family, elevating her royal position further in the public’s eyes.

The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles will take place on May 6, 2023. Westminster Abbey is the location of the event that kicks off three days of celebration of the new monarch.