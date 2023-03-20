Kate Middleton Follows 3 Simple Hair and Makeup Tricks to Achieve Her ‘Princess Glow’

Kate Middleton adheres to a few simple tricks when it comes to her hair and makeup. The Princess of Wales achieves a flawless look by keeping her beauty choices simple and natural and enhancing her glowy skin.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

1. Kate Middleton isn’t heavy-handed with makeup

The Princess of Wales has changed her makeup choices over the years, landing on a classic and fresh-faced look that’s never heavy-handed.

Saffron Hughes, who works with FalseEyelashes.co.uk, told Express, “Back in her university years, Kate’s signature look was thick black eyeliner, thinly-plucked eyebrows, and a matte complexion.”

Hughes continued, “Over time, the Princess of Wales has ditched tweezers and chose to laminate her brows for a fuller look that takes years off her appearance.”

According to the makeup expert, Kate also chooses products that work perfectly with her complexion. “She has also thrown away heavy powders in place of a glowing, tinted moisturizer,” Hughes shared.

“Lastly, thick eyeliner has been swapped for a smokey eye look that widens the eyes instead,” she noted.

Hughes added, “Kate is a glowing example of acknowledging what works in our 20s might not work as well for our complexions as we grow older.”

2. The Princess of Wales enhances her glowing skin to achieve a ‘youthful lift’

Hughes also noted how Kate prefers to project her “princess glow” rather than opting for a flat, matte look which can “exaggerate the appearance of wrinkles.”

“The Princess of Wales always looks flawless and it starts with her glowing skin,” the beauty expert explained. “Kate opts for glowy makeup instead of adding heavy powder.”

Hughes pointed out how using glowy makeup is an excellent trick for minimizing the signs of aging. “Overly matte makeup can settle into fine lines and exaggerate the appearance of wrinkles, but Kate opts for a sheer, glowing foundation or tinted moisturizer as an alternative,” she said.

The beauty expert added, “The result? Timeless skin that gives the illusion of higher cheekbones and a youthful lift.”

3. Kate Middleton follows a ‘two shade hair dying rule’ and minimizes damage

The Princess of Wales likes to switch up her hair color but never does it in a drastic way. She also seems to stick to seasonal changes with lightening and darkening her shade.

“Kate loves to mix up her hair depending on the season,” Hughes noted. “In summer, she adds natural honey-toned layers into the do to brighten it for the sun and in winter, returns to her statement chestnut brunette.”

She also doesn’t dye her hair more than two shades darker or lighter and stays in the neighborhood of her natural brown hair color. It’s unlikely royal watchers will ever see Kate sporting red hair or going fully blonde.

“Your natural hair color is the most complementary to your skin so sticking to similar colors ensures your hair color remains the most flattering,” the beauty expert explained.

Additionally, since Kate doesn’t ever drastically bleach her hair, it stays healthier overall.