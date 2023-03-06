3 Beauty Tricks Kate Middleton Uses for an Ageless Look

Kate Middleton always looks flawless — the result of using some easy tips for effortless and ageless beauty. In addition to Kate’s defined eyebrows, she uses matching products and selects subtle shades that work with her skin tone.

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

1. Kate Middleton’s eyebrows are defined but natural

One of the Princess of Wales’ most striking features is her eyebrows, which are defined yet still look natural.

Sarah Amelia Fogg, owner of brow brand Brows By Sarah, told Express that Kate’s eyebrows “are her best feature.”

Fogg noted, “Her brows are truly some of the best I’ve seen in a long time. The defined shape that she opts for perfectly embraces her natural arch.”

The beauty expert pointed out that Kate’s “brow hair is uniform” and believes the princess uses a lamination treatment that results in “a flawless, groomed effect.” Fogg explained, “The best thing about brow lamination is how natural it looks. I always recommend sticking with a natural-looking brow shape as these tend to be the most flattering.”

The Brows By Sarah owner added, “I also see a subtle ombre effect across Kate’s brows as the bulbs are much more pigmented than the tails.”

2. The Princess of Wales uses similar makeup shades

Kate also typically wears similar shades of makeup products, which results in a “fresh-faced” appearance.

Fogg explained that “pairing your blusher and bronzer with your lipstick is essential as it helps to tie your makeup together seamlessly.” She added, “Matching your products creates the impression that you’ve put a lot of effort into your look and helps to avoid a color clash.”

According to the beauty expert, “Kate opts for a pink blusher to compliment her pink lip choice which creates a fresh-faced, soft-glam look.”

Using different shades might be too much of a contrast, the expert said. “If Kate was to opt for an orange blush or a bronzer instead, it would create more of a contrast and this would make Kate’s pink lips stand out more. This may be the main reason for using a pink blusher,” Fogg said.

3. Kate Middleton wears a subtle lipstick shade

The beauty expert also noted how Kate doesn’t opt for too bold a lipstick shade and instead leans toward pink, which gives a subtle pop of color.

Fogg explained, Kate “tends to opt for a pop of pink that isn’t too in your face.”

The expert noted, “She tends to choose a subtle shade of pink that compliments her skin tone perfectly without drawing too much attention away from the rest of the face of makeup. Pink lipstick can also make your lips appear plumper and fuller as well as making you look fresh-faced and more awake compared to a nude or no lipstick at all.”

Fogg added, “As Kate has amazing, porcelain-like skin, I think a nude could possibly have washed her out.”

The beauty expert recommended choosing a shade that “stands out against the rest of your skin” because “the contrast is what creates the added depth to your look.”

In Kate’s case, her lip color is the perfect way to create that depth without being too subtle. “If your lip product blends in, it can make you look tired and can even age you,” Fogg said.