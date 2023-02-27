These 3 Relatable Kate Middleton Moments Prove She’s Just Like All Moms

She may be the Princess of Wales, but Kate Middleton isn’t immune to having an off day or feeling overwhelmed as a mom. Over the years, she has had some relatable moments that prove she’s just like every other mom.

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

1. The Princess of Wales experienced a cooking fail

During a February 2023 visit to the Oxford House Nursing Home, Kate tried her hand at making pancakes — only her cooking skills were off, as she cooked what she called a “congealed blob.”

Kate noted, “The children are looking forward to making their own pancakes this evening after school. So, I can have a lesson about how do it. My pancakes always stick to the pan or end up on the ceiling or on the floor. The first one is always the hardest to do.”

As the all eyes were on her, Kate joked, “I wish there was some music playing or something!”

She added, “Maybe my children won’t want me to make pancakes with them when they come home from school now.”

It was a tense situation as Kate waited for the pancake to get to the right stage for flipping. “See, this is where I go wrong, I always try to turn them too quickly,” she said.

Once she successfully flipped it, the residents and staff applauded. She warned, “Definitely don’t eat that one. All the ones that were made earlier are much nicer than this one.”

She joked she demonstrated how “not to make” a pancake.

2. Kate Middleton admitted she feels mom guilt

During a 2020 episode of the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby with Giovanna Fletcher, Kate admitted that she feels mom guilt “all the time.”

“Yes, absolutely,” she said when asked about whether she “struggles with mom guilt.” She added, “And anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.”

The Princess of Wales continued, “Yes, all the time, Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here. George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’”

Kate added, “It’s a constant challenge — you hear it time and time again from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

She noted, “There’s such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mom, and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the uttermost best job you can for your children.”

3. Kate confessed that one parenting demand left her exhausted

Parents often experience exhaustion with the demands of raising children, but Kate touched on how tiring it was to take on the role of teacher during Covid lockdown.

During a 2021 video call with the BBC, Kate admitted it was challenging “I think as parents you’ve the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with,” she explained.

Kate continued, “I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair.”

She added, “We’ve had to become a teacher — and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted.”