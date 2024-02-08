Kate Middleton figured out a way to get her first-choice pick in Prince George's full name.

It may be hard to imagine Prince George going by another name. But Kate Middleton reportedly had her “heart set” on another moniker for her and Prince William’s oldest son. Ahead, George’s full name and who the Prince and Princess of Wales turned to for help.

Prince George’s full name

The Prince and Princess of Wales officially became parents on July 22, 2013, with the birth of George. William and Kate welcomed their now-10-year-old son at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, England, where on the steps of the Lindo Wing, he was introduced to the world.

William and Kate didn’t announce his name until two days later, on July 24, 2013, when they shared they’d decided to call their newborn Goerge Alexander Louis.

Then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate noted in their official announcement their son would be formally referred to as Prince George of Cambridge.

Naming their son George wasn’t necessarily a big surprise to the public, as The Guardian reported at the time that “George was the popular name with betting firms.”

Additionally, the name went along with royal tradition. Six British monarchs were named George before him, the most recent being the late Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI.

Since William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022, George’s formal name — and title — has changed slightly. He’s now known as Prince George of Wales.

Kate had her ‘heart set’ on naming George ‘Alexander’

George wasn’t exactly Kate’s first pick for the name of her and William’s oldest child and the heir to the throne. Per a report from The Mirror, ahead of George’s birth, Kate wanted an entirely different moniker for her son.

The first-time parents reportedly wanted to keep the baby’s gender a surprise after they learned they were expecting a child together in late 2012. Like other expectant parents, Kate and William considered a variety of names. However, one stood out as a frontrunner for Kate.

“Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise,” Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and author, told the outlet.

“Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn.”

So, for whatever reason, although Kate seemingly liked the name “Alexander,” she and William ultimately settled on George.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dog reportedly helped them in the baby name selection process

William and Kate got some input on baby names. Not from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace courtiers or some of their fellow British royals or even friends.

The now-parents-of-three reportedly had their dog pick George’s name. At the time, William and Kate had an English cocker spaniel named Lupo.

The pair wrote baby names they were considering down on paper and put them on the floor of their home. Then they watched Lupo closely to see which paper — and name — he went toward. The dog picked George, and the rest, they say, is (royal) history.

Today, Orla, a black cocker spaniel, is the Wales family pet. She joined the family following Lupo’s death in November 2020.