TV executives are reportedly 'prepared to pay what it takes' to get Meghan Markle on board with 'Suits' spinoff, 'Suits: Los Angeles.'

Meghan Markle back to the small screen for a Suits spinoff? It could happen. Studio executives are reportedly “prepared to pay what it takes” to make the Duchess of Sussex part ofSuits: Los Angeles. Amid the original series’ renewed popularity, execs want Meghan to participate in the spinoff show in front of or behind the camera.

Meghan’s received a ‘dream role’ offer for ‘Suits’ spinoff, ‘Suits: Los Angeles’

Meghan hasn’t acted in years except for a brief appearance in a coffee ad. She could be headed back to her pre-royal career soon. The Sun reported Meghan received an offer for a “dream role” in the upcoming Suits spinoff series called Suits: Los Angeles.

Meghan played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in the first seven seasons of the original USA legal drama. Then, she moved away from acting for life as a British royal.

Now, she could be part of a major TV deal. In addition to starring in the show, there’s a chance Meghan may direct at least one episode of the Suits spinoff.

Meanwhile, Aaron Korsch, the creator of Suits, already has new episodes written amid the greenlight from NBC Universal. Plus, “There have been contract talks between the Duchess’ agent and the studio giant,” a senior production source said.

A source also shared that executives at NBC Universal are “prepared to pay what it takes” to secure Meghan’s involvement. Furthermore, they noted it’s “shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year.”

Meghan’s involvement in ‘Suits: Los Angeles’ is expected by February 2024

Will she or won’t she? That’s the question that remains with Meghan and Suits: Los Angeles. Although it seems the wait for an answer won’t be too long.

The Sun reported that production on the Suits spinoff is scheduled to start in March 2024, with confirmation on whether or not Meghan’s joining the project expected by February.

It’s important to note, however, that Meghan’s said in multiple interviews over the years she has no intention of ever returning to acting.

With or without her, Suits: Los Angeles is moving forward. In late 2023, NBC Universal International Studios President Beatrice Springborn confirmed execs are “working on” the program “right now.”

“It’s amazing-looking people in great clothes,” she added. “But at the core of it, you can’t have a show that’s successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work.”

Meghan’s previous discussions about a possible ‘Suits’ reunion

Meghan Markle in ‘Suits’ Season 6 | Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Those who watched the 2024 Golden Globes know Meghan missed the mini Suits cast reunion at the awards ceremony.



Her Suits co-stars, Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Gabriel Macht (Harvey Spector), and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), presented an award after walking the red carpet together.



Meghan hasn’t entirely missed out on reopening the chapter of her life that included Suits. She has reportedly considered a reunion special if the timing’s right.



Additionally, the same report claimed Meghan’s already had discussions about the possibility of a Suits reunion but that her focus is on directing as opposed to acting.



Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock.