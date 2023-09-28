Kate Middleton's 'literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority,' and her latest blazer-pants combo is an example.

Kate Middleton is firmly in her Princess of Wales fashion era a year after receiving the title. The 41-year-old royal has continued to embrace pantsuits, most recently at a September 27 appearance for her Shaping Us campaign. Details on Kate’s outfit and how she’s “rebranded” her look ahead.

Kate wore a previously seen red blazer on September 27

Kate, who is known for repeating items in her closet, did just that on Sept. 27, 2023. When she met children in Sittingbourne, England, as part of Shaping Us, Kate donned a red-orange-hued blazer from Zara, one of her go-to fast fashion brands.

According to Hello! Magazine, Kate debuted the blazer in June 2020. Then, in February 2022, she wore it again before sporting the blazer yet again in October of the same year. This time around, the mother of three styled the blazer with a neutral-toned t-shirt, black trousers, and pointed-toe flats.

Perhaps the most unusual thing about Kate’s look was her hair. She went with a braided updo instead of her signature loose waves.

Kate’s ‘serious’ Princess of Wales style highlights her ‘heavyweight’ status

“Princess Kate’s image has definitely taken on a more business-like feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales,” Miranda Holder, a royal fashion expert, told Hello! Magazine. “Her more serious wardrobe [is] reflecting the gravitas of her heavyweight role within the Firm.”

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2023, Prince William became first in the royal family’s line of succession. With it, he and Kate became formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The evolution from approachable “girl next door” to “sartorial maven,” as the outlet put it, is, per Holder, part of Kate’s new role. “She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future queen.”

In line with the “rebranded” wardrobe came the palace’s 2022 refusal to release details on every outfit worn by Kate, save for big occasions. Despite the new title and wardrobe to go with it, Kate’s “remained faithful to the same ‘fashion formula’ with her tailoring,” Holder said.

By “choosing neutral colours [sic],” the clothes “feel less frivolous than the prints and bright hues of the past,” Holder explained. “In line with the Palace withholding details of her looks, this is most likely an attempt to detract from the princess’ fashion and refocus our attention on the cause at hand.”

Pantsuits are the crux of Kate Middleton’s Princess of Wales wardrobe

She may not be queen yet, but Kate may just be on her way to quickly becoming the queen of pantsuits. For the last 12 months, she’s stepped out in bold-hued pantsuits or tailored separates time and time again.

In September 2023 alone Kate’s worn blazers, trousers, or a full-on matching pantsuit on at least seven occasions, per Hello! Magazine. Not to mention, there’s still time days for her to squeeze another pantsuit moment into the mix.