What Kate Middleton Keeps Doing to Prove Meghan Markle Wrong Is Becoming Overkill for Some

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the first time she met the now-Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

Meghan claimed her future sister-in-law was “formal” and she didn’t realize that hugging her was “jarring.” Kate has since responded to that claim with her actions several times, but some commentators think it’s a bit much now.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle after viewing flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The princess has debunked what the duchess said with her actions

During the second episode of the Sussexes’ docuseries, Meghan spoke about meeting the princess for the first time and said: “I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Several sources who know the Princess of Wales defended her after Meghan’s claim with one telling People that Kate is “a big hugger. She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.”

Since the documentary Harry & Meghan was released, it certainly seems like Prince William’s wife has been making an effort to show everyone just how much of hugger she is. We saw this the night of her Together At Christmas carol concert when she hugged several royal family members, and during some recent royal visits when she embraced members of the public, as well as the headline-making moment when she ran into and warmly greeted one of her former teachers.

Kate Middleton hugs her former school teacher, Jim Embury, during a visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Some commentators believe Kate’s hugging spree feels ‘orchestrated’

Kate’s actions following Meghan’s claim were recently discussed on an episode of the podcast Royally Obsessed. Hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito opined that it all feels almost forced now.

Bowie noted: “We obviously saw the Waleses’ doubling down with some hugging — big deep hugging shots posted front and center to their social media.”

Fiorito chimed in saying: “It does feel a little orchestrated … There’s definitely some weird feelings about it because you are making an effort to hug people that, I feel like, normally you wouldn’t.”

And regarding hugging her former teacher, biographer Angela Levin found that somewhat “unusual,” telling GB News: “I think it’s slightly unusual for you to really hug your former history teacher. I never hugged any of my teachers, however nice they were.” Levin added: “[Kate] also hugged a young woman who had been on a polar expedition. And she gave her a huge hug, too. They were real monster hugs.”

The only way Kate can respond to Meghan

Kate Middleton hugs a participant as she meets new apprentices and graduates from the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship in 2018 | Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There are actually plenty of photos of Kate hugging members of the public over the years, so it’s not like she has never done it or always avoided hugging people. What she’s doing now though is magnified because of what Meghan said. If she is doing it to prove the duchess wrong it should be expected because the princess is not going to come out and verbalize that Meghan’s claim is untrue.

Even with all the allegations the Sussexes have made against the family, the royals have stuck to their old “never complain, never explain” policy. Therefore, the only way Kate can respond is through her actions and that’s what she’s doing now.

Royal watchers though will continue to debate if they believe the princess’s hugging spree is overkill or if Meghan and Harry’s accusations against the Firm are. But at this point, some agree both are.