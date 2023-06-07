Why Kate Middleton Likely Faced 2 Problems With What She Chose to Wear at Jordan Royal Wedding

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) attended the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1, 2023.

The princess made headlines for her fashion choices as she showed up to the Zahran Palace wearing a blush long-sleeved dress by Lebanese designer Ellie Saab. For the reception that followed, Kate sparkled in a shimmering pink Jenny Packham gown. But according to an expert, one accessory the Princess of Wales chose to wear may have caused a couple of problems for her.

Why Kate’s accessory may have caused a problem or two for her

Along with her sparkling gown, Kate donned Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

In 1953, Queen Mary bequeathed the Lover’s Knot to her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II, who gave the tiara as a loan to her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, in 1981. Diana wore the tiara on a number of occasions but returned to the palace after her divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996. The gorgeous diamond and pearl headpiece is known to bring some issues to the women who wear it, and a fashion expert believes that Kate likely had to deal with those after she wore it to the wedding.

Celebrity stylist and fashion coach Miranda Holder said that the weight of the Lover’s Knot has caused headaches for some ladies including Princess Diana who complained often about that after she had it on for the evening.

Princess Diana wearing Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara attends a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. (circa 1985) | Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Holder told The Mirror: “Apparently because it was so heavy [Diana] used to get terrible headaches from wearing it.”

Holder added that another issue with the tiara is that it’s said to be very noisy due to the 19 swinging pear-shaped pearls.

Those problems though wouldn’t be anything new to Kate as she’s rocked the stunning diadem several times including to diplomatic receptions at Buckingham Palace. Plus Kate, like many other women, understands that sometimes the most fashionable pieces aren’t always the most comfortable.

The tiara has been called the wrong thing

Kate Middleton wearing Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara as she departs from Kensington Palace to attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After Kate married Prince William and began wearing Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara it was sometimes referred to as the “Cambridge Lover’s Knot” since she was the Duchess of Cambridge. However, the real Cambridge Lover’s Knot is a totally different tiara and is not owned by the royals.

According to The Court Jeweller, in 1818, King George III’s son, the Duke of Cambridge of the Hanoverian dynasty, married Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kassel. As a wedding gift, she received the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. In 1858, Augusta passed it down to her daughter, the Grand Duchess of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Queen Mary was one of the Grand Duchess’s nieces and she loved it so much that she has one just like it made for herself.

In 1981, the original Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara was sold at auction to German nobles, Georg and Marie Gabrielle von Waldburg und Zeil, and today is worn by their daughter-in-law Mathilde.

The biggest difference between the tiaras is that the Cambridge Lover’s Knot has upright pearls at the top of it, while Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot has upright diamonds on top.