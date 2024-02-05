Kate Middleton faced some accusations of racism in late 2023, but a new poll finds that the Princess of Wales' popularity has actually improved in the last year.

Kate Middleton has long been one of the most admired members of the royal family. Since marrying Prince William in 2011 and officially becoming a princess, Kate has worked hard to build a reputation as one of the UK’s most-loved women.

And while she has hardly had a tarnish on her resume, the end of 2023 saw some serious allegations after royal author Omid Scobie’s book accused Kate of racism toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie. Interestingly, though, a new poll finds that Kate’s popularity has only increased in the last year.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image

Kate Middleton’s popularity among the British public continues to climb

Over the years, Kate’s popularity has continued to grow, placing her in the same realm as her husband and the queen. The queen always had the highest popularity rating, but William and Kate were not far behind. And according to Express, a new poll finds that William remains the most popular royal today — but that Kate’s popularity increased by 3% between 2023 and 2024.

Express reports that Ipsos ran a new poll about royal popularity, and William’s approval rating came in the highest at 62%. But Kate was only one point behind him with an approval rating at 61% — 3% higher than her rating last year. While the increase might not come as a surprise to some, Kate found herself in the spotlight in late 2023 after a version of royal author Omid Scobie’s book accused her and King Charles of being two royals who allegedly had concerns about Archie’s skin color while Meghan Markle was pregnant with her first child in 2019. Although Scobie denied ever publishing the royals’ names, Harry and Meghan did not denounce the allegations, creating even more concern around whether the accusations were true. To this day, neither the royal family nor Harry and Meghan have said a word about the names being revealed.

Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton continues to work toward becoming the queen

William and Kate were officially named the Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022; King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are king and queen, and William and Kate are first in line behind them. Kate has continued to build her reputation as she prepares to take on her role of queen, and she and William have cut back on their royal engagements in order to pay closer attention to certain initiatives.

Kate has made it her mission to help bring more awareness to early childhood development through her Shaping Us initiative. Plus, she continues to be a hands-on mother to her three children, which a lot of the public likely enjoys seeing. Kate continues to put her kids first, as does William, and people enjoy the couple’s family dynamic. Time will tell if Kate’s popularity continues to improve as she gets even closer to the throne.