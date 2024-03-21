The Princess of Wales may keep to Kensington Palace's timetable of an Easter return reveals a new report.

A new report claims Kate Middleton will return to public royal life soon to help beef up King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy. She’s set to make a “big bang” entrance, claims a royal correspondent. They cite a friend of the Princess of Wales and King Charles as a source.

Kate Middleton’s royal return could be as soon as Easter Sunday

Kensington Palace first announced Kate Middleton’s surgery, which occurred in mid-January, on social media. Their statement gave the Princess of Wales an estimated return to public duties around the 2024 Easter holiday.

The Daily Beast reports their estimation may be accurate and that Kate will re-enter working royal status with a “big bang.” It reads, “While Kensington Palace declined to comment on whether Kate would be walking to church on Easter Sunday, or indeed if she would be seen out and about privately before then after she visited a farm shop with husband Prince William this weekend, one friend said, ‘She is doing well. Everything is on track, and Easter will be the big bang moment.’”

The report continued, “A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast that Charles ‘of course’ hoped Kate would attend church at Easter. However, they were also careful to point out that there was no suggestion of any pressure being put on Kate to do so. And that it would be ultimately up to her.”

Kate Middleton’s Easter appearance would be a ‘natural’ return to public life, per report

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and Prince Louis on Christmas Day 2023 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The royal family walks together for church services twice a year, greeting well-wishers. Christmas Day and Easter are two of those events.

Therefore, the Daily Beast shared commentary from a former Buckingham Palace staffer. They said Easter was “the natural choice” for Kate to return publicly. They believe attending church services with the rest of the royal family would provide a “powerful dose of continuity.”

However, Kensington Palace has not provided any further news regarding Kate’s return to public-facing senior royal duties. Whether the timetable they offered for a return is concrete remains to be seen.

The Princess of Wales is easing back into work, says Kensington Palace

The Telegraph reports that Kate Middleton has returned to work, albeit from home. Her first project is a campaign for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us.

“The Princess of Wales has been working from home on her early years project to improve the lives of babies. As she eases back into normal life after her abdominal surgery,” reported the news outlet. “Kensington Palace confirmed that she had been kept up to date with her campaign and the ‘overwhelmingly positive’ results of a study she inspired.”

This is the first official commentary from Kensington Palace about Kate returning to work since her January surgery. She continues to recover at the home she shares with Prince William and their three children.