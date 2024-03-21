The Duke of Sussex was very fond of his sister-in-law for many years.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton had a close relationship before his engagement and marriage to Meghan Markle. However, a former BBC correspondent claims Harry “loved” Kate. This leads to confusion about why he has not publicly released a supportive statement about his sister-in-law’s health after abdominal surgery sidelined her since January.

‘I think you could say Harry loved Kate,’ says ex-BBC correspondent

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole says that while he is unaware of any private contact between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton since her surgery, he is surprised there have been no public statements of support from the couple for the Princess of Wales.

He told GB News, “Even in families where there is a falling out, when people are up against it, even the worst rows are patched up. I think it is quite deplorable when it’s Prince Harry, who was so close to his brother and the Princess of Wales.”

“When you consider the Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011 and living in Kensington Palace, Harry was almost a fixture there. They were very happy and got on terribly well with Harry,” Cole explained.

“I think you could say Harry loved her [Kate]. Then Meghan entered the scene, and we all know the sad story that had happened since,” he continued.

Princess Diana would be ‘distressed’ at the state of her son’s relationship

As a former BBC reporter who covered the royal family extensively, Michael Cole shared his thoughts regarding the splintered relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry. He believes their mother, the late Princess Diana, would be “distressed” at the state of her son’s relationship.

“I cannot stop thinking about their mother, the late, much-missed Diana. She would be so upset about this,” Cole explained.

“She thought those boys would always be there for each other. To see what has happened, she would be distressed in the extreme,” he continued.

Cole concluded, “I am so glad she is not here to see it. Because it would break her heart.”

What’s next for Kate, William, Harry, and Meghan?

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Michael Cole continued to assess the future relationship between the Princes and Princesses of Wales and Sussex. He doesn’t see a reunion happening soon, saying, “The two couples have been at ‘daggers drawn’ for a long, long time now.”

However, the royals may be working to mend their fractured relationships behind the scenes. That information remains unknown to the public.

Ultimately, there remains a line in the sand between the couples. Whether or not one or the other crosses it toward reconciliation remains to be seen.

Kate Middleton continues to recover from abdominal surgery at her Sussex home, Adelaide Cottage. Prince William continues his duties for the crown. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California, working on projects outside the royal family.