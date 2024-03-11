The Princess of Wales and Duchesss of Sussex appear to be handled differently by the palace.

There appears to be a distinct difference in how Kate Middleton‘s health crisis was handled versus how the British press handled Meghan Markle, claims a royal commentator. They feel Kate is “protected” by the palace while Meghan “felt like she was eaten alive.”

One royal wife was ‘left to fend off the wolves’ while the other is ‘being looked after’

Daniela Elser of News.com.au penned an editorial that contrasted how the press has historically handled Kate and Meghan. The commentator wrote there is an apparent difference in how two women are protected by the crown.

“The duchess has repeatedly charged that the palace machinery failed to protect her from the press. To her telling, the palace wholesale left her to fend off the wolves of the media alone, without so much as even a sharpened stick,” Elser wrote.

However, Elser believes it is “clear” that “Kate was this week being looked after by the higher powers and clever minds of Crown Inc.” This came after a photograph of the Princess of Wales in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, was not widely published by the UK press.

“So, on the one hand, we have a princess currently in the middle of an extended period of sick leave as she recuperates after abdominal surgery. For whom the palace has pulled out the stops. On the other, a duchess who felt like she was being eaten alive left to fend for herself,” Elser said of the sisters-in-law.

‘When the palace wants to do something to help, they can’

Daniela Elser believes “when the palace wants to do something to help, they can.” However, when they want to help, it is at their discretion.

“The British media, didn’t run, salivating, toward this shot [of Kate Middleton in a car] to slap it on their front pages. But instead decided with a certain degree of sanctimoniousness, not to run it. Though there has been plenty of reporting about its existence and back-patting at their restraint.”

However, the commentator believes that the coverage between Kate and Meghan is drastically different.

“The Kate situation involves privacy during unprecedented sick leave. The Meghan one revolves around leader writers and journalists churning out critical copy about her six-figure, celebrity-crammed baby shower. And she and Harry flitting about the Med in private jets. At the same time, the duke was busy piously banging on about his eco-travel initiative,” she explained.

Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle estranged?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle photographed in 2018 in King’s Lynn, England | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Thus far, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle remain estranged from each other. The women have not appeared alongside one another at a royal event since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Kate has remained silent on any issues with Meghan Markle. However, it was revealed in the book Endgame by Omid Scobie that the Princess of Wales and her father-in-law, King Charles, allegedly made comments about the color of the skin of Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie.

Neither Meghan Markle nor Kate Middleton have commented on Omid Scobie’s claims. However, Meghan did tell Oprah Winfrey there were discussions regarding her son’s skin color. She declined to name which royals made the remarks.