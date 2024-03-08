Kate Middleton reportedly 'agreed' to call Meghan Markle to 'ease the tension' because she's 'always taken her duties seriously.'

Remember Omid Scobie’s Endgame book, the royal commentator and author’s latest title that hit shelves in November 2023? The one the British royal family is said to have considered taking legal action against when it named names? Well, the allegations in the book reportedly prompted Kate Middleton to call Meghan Markle and “clear the air.”

Kate called Meghan to ‘ease the tension’ after the release of ‘Endgame’ when Prince William refused

Before speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales’ surgery or King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, the biggest thing happening in the world of the royal family, at least in late 2023, was Endgame.

The book shared new details on major events of recent years, such as the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and, most notably, royals accused of racism.

Not long after the allegations surfaced, Kate contacted Meghan to “clear the air,” a source claimed in an OK! Magazine report. Apparently, King Charles III asked Kate to pick up the phone after his oldest son and heir, Prince William, said no.

“Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William’s refusal,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Express reported the call helped “ease the tension” between Meghan and Kate. As for why the royal mother of three agreed, it came down to duty.

She “agreed because, when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told,” a source said.

“This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand,” they added. “It’s starting to overshadow his [Charles’] reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

Meghan reacted with dismay to ‘Endgame’ claims

Elsewhere in the report, Meghan is said to have been “dismayed” by the bombshells in Endgame. She “never intended” for the details to go beyond what she told Oprah in her and Harry’s 2021 interview.

In the sit-down, Meghan recalled there being “concerns and conversations about how dark his [Prince Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born … and what that would mean or look like.”

The now-42-year-old refused to reveal who made the remarks because it would be “damaging” to the royal family.

As for commenting on Endgame, Harry and Meghan never addressed the book publicly. Although royal expert Jennie Bond noted it would’ve been a “good move.”

“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book if that is the case,” Bond told GB News.

“Because obviously, as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘Well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?’”

Previous ‘clear the air’ meetings proved unsuccessful in 2018

This wasn’t the first “clear the air” session between the Sussex and Wales couples. Back in 2018, per Harry’s Spare memoir, they had two. First in June 2018 and again six months later in December.

The first sit-down started with a conversation over tea at William and Kate’s Kensington Palace home. They exchanged some small talk before getting down to business.

Per Harry’s account, his brother and sister-in-law were upset about a number of things, ranging from no Easter presents to Meghan’s “baby brain” comment.

The following “summit” happened on Harry and Meghan’s “turf” on the evening of Dec. 10, 2018. This time, however, it didn’t begin with small talk. Instead, Kate “got things rolling” by acknowledging the stories Meghan made her cry were “totally false.”

William also “conceded” he’d shared the story, saying he “might’ve let it slip that there’d been strife between the two couples” while having dinner with King Charles and Queen Camilla.