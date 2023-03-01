Kate Middleton Showed ‘Massive Levels of Confidence’ While Prince William Appeared Stressed at Recent Event, Body Language Expert Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William cheered on rival teams at the recent Six Nations rugby match, with Kate showing “massive levels of confidence,” according to a body language expert. The expert pointed out how William displayed stress alongside his wife, however.

Kate Middleton ‘maintained massive levels of confidence’ at the rugby match, body language expert says

On Feb. 25, Kate and William attended the rugby match, where they cheered on their teams. William has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016 and Kate has been the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League since 2022. England beat Wales, 20-10.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton looked at how Kate’s confidence was on display at the sporting event.

“In terms of body language, there were some really fantastic moments between Kate and William as they attended the Six Nations rugby match,” Stanton said. “What was interesting from the photographs was that Kate was smiling as she watched the game, while William had a very different expression on his face.”

He continued, “It could have been that his team wasn’t winning, however Kate maintained massive levels of confidence and self-assurance.”

Expert points out gesture that confirmed Kate’s confidence

Stanton looked at a video of Kate sitting and chatting with a former rugby player during a reception before the match. “You could see they were both enthralled, as she clearly knew what she was talking about,” the body language expert said.

“This was apparent as she had her hands placed on top of the table in unison, which is a sign of openness and confidence,” he continued. “If she wasn’t confident, she would not be placing her hands so open.”

Stanton added, “Kate always demonstrates genuine joy and happiness, which beams out from her face when talking to guests she’s meeting.”

Prince William showed a moment of stress, expert says

Both William and Kate appeared to enjoy the time they spent speaking with people at the event. “There were also some fantastic shots of Kate sharing a joke with some of the guests, where she displayed genuine emotions of joy,” Stanton pointed out. “She was clearly thrilled to be at the event.”

The body language expert pointed out a moment when William showed some stress, however. “At one point during the game, William had his tongue sticking out, as Kate looked quite resolute and steely eyed,” Stanton said. “This is an indicator that they may well have been supporting different teams.”

The expert added, “William’s expression is one of anticipation and stress at potentially not seeing his team win, whereas Kate’s is one of triumph and success.”

During the reception held before the match, William joked about the fallout if his team won. “It’s going to be a very tense journey home,” he said. “If we win today my wife won’t speak to me. It will be a tense evening.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.