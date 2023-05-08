Kate Middleton’s Engagement Ring Is Not the First Ring She Received from Prince William

Long before she donned her iconic engagement ring, Kate Middleton received a meaningful ring from Prince William. During their university days, the smitten prince presented her with a special ring that speaks volumes about their relationship.

With the Prince and Princess of Wales recently celebrating their 12th anniversary, here’s a look at the first ring William gave Kate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince William gave Kate Middleton this ring long before their engagement

Amid the sea of glittering gems in Kate’s collection, her iconic engagement ring stands out as one of the most renowned. However, the ring was not the first sentimental piece William gifted her.

The couple’s love story began at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. In those early days of their courtship, William gifted Kate a promise ring, which she proudly displayed on her middle finger.

This cherished piece symbolized their commitment to one another and marked the early stages of their enduring romance.

The promise ring featured lustrous pearls. These gems, typically reserved as wedding gifts, may have hinted at the possibility of nuptials in the near future.

On the day of her graduation, Kate proudly wore the sentimental ring. This special day not only marked her academic achievements but also symbolized a new chapter in her life with William.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s promise ring

The promise ring Prince William gifted to Kate during their university days has a Victorian rose gold band. The design includes two garnets, which correspond to Kate’s January birthstone, and pearls, symbolizing William’s birthstone for June.

The unique pairing of birthstones represents the individuality of each partner while celebrating their relationship. The significance of this remarkable design provides insight into the love and thoughtfulness that went into selecting this unforgettable piece.

In terms of value, jewelry expert Maxwell Stone told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the promise ring is worth $2,500. This amount is far less than Kate’s engagement ring, but there might not be a more sentimental piece in all of her collection.

“Though it’s probably worth no more than $2,500 (£2,000), it’s one of our favorite pieces from Kate’s collection thanks to the beautiful symbolism that it holds,” Stone explained.

The jewelry expert added that the design appears to be from the late 1800s Victorian era. The ring’s setting is on a 15-carat gold band, which was commonly used during that time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

It may seem like it was just yesterday when William and Kate tied the knot, but the couple has officially been married for 12 years now. In honor of the milestone, the pair recently took to Instagram to share an adorable photo together.

“12 years,” The couple wrote alongside the image.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were captured in the photograph, arms entwined, as they posed beside their bikes. The candid shot showcased their relaxed fashion sense, donning jeans, button-down shirts, and sunglasses.

The photo, captured in Norfolk last year, is part of the same shoot that William and Kate utilized for their 2022 Christmas card. The images also featured their adorable three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William and Kate exchanged vows in a gorgeous ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011. The two had met a decade earlier while attending the University of St. Andrews.