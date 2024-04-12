Kate Middleton and Prince William left for Anmer Hall with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis shortly after the cancer diagnosis announcement.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are focusing on family time after the former’s cancer diagnosis announcement. One thing they’re not doing, per a commentator, is discussing it with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The Prince and Princess of Wales have likely “blank[ed] out” talk of Kate’s diagnosis with their children.

William and Kate aren’t talking about cancer at Anmer Hall with George, Charlotte, and Louis

While the kids are on a break from school, William, Kate and their three children are on a little getaway. The family of five is staying at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England.

While, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Kate’s taking time to recover over the Easter break and “doing her best to join in the outdoor life,” there’s likely not any talk with George, Charlotte, and Louis of her diagnosis (via The Sun).

“I expect Catherine and William will blank out any talk of her illness with the kids,” Bond said. “She says she’s getting stronger every day, so I’m sure she’s doing her best to join in the outdoor life—the picnic, barbecues, and walks on the beach.”

“Kate got her priorities right by talking to the family and children first and then telling everybody what is wrong,” Dickie Arbiter, a royal expert, said.

It ‘took a lot’ for ‘shy’ Kate to reveal her cancer diagnosis on camera

Although “strong” Kate didn’t reportedly need William with her to announce her cancer diagnosis, it was still a difficult thing for her to do, according to Sally Bedell Smith, a royal biographer.

The video announcement would be challenging for anyone, but particularly Kate because “she is inherently shy, and for her to do that took a lot,” Bedell Smith said (via People).

In the just over two-minute video, Kate shared that her diagnosis came as a “huge shock.” Noting she’s “getting stronger every day,” she also revealed she’s undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Additionally, Kate asked for a break from the public eye. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said.

Kate appeared “sincere, dignified, poised, and … forthright,” reminding Bedell Smith of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“When she [Kate] ended with ‘You are not alone,’ it rang a bell with something that Queen Elizabeth would have said,” the biographer said. “It was very similar to what Queen Elizabeth said during COVID when she said, “We are all in this together.’”

Kate and William haven’t made a public appearance with George, Charlotte, and Louis since Christmas

What with the months of speculation preceding Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement, it’s been a while since the family of five stepped out together. Going on four months, to be exact.

Dec. 25, 2023, marked the last time William and Kate appeared publicly alongside George, Charlotte, and Louis. The Wales family took part in the British royals’ annual Christmas festivities, during which they were seen walking to church.

Louis memorably walked hand-in-hand with his cousin, Mia Tindall, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall. It also marked Kate’s last official appearance before undergoing abdominal surgery just weeks later, on Jan. 16, 2024.

William has made a few solo appearances during Kate’s recovery, carrying out a few duties here and there. However, Kate and the kids have only been glimpsed in unofficial photos and videos.

Read: a paparazzi photo and footage taken by the public. And, of course, the edited U.K. Mother’s Day snap that sparked a controversy.