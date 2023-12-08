Kate Middleton and Prince William were no longer the royal family's only 'hot young couple' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle around, per 'Endgame' by Omid Scobie.

Apparently, Kate Middleton changed how she did things when Meghan Markle joined the British royal family. Upon aides’ advice, the Princess of Wales, along with her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, tried a different approach, per a biography. The reason being that the former Suits star, together with Prince Harry, looked “modern,” leaving William and Kate appearing “dull” in comparison. Ahead, the seven words of advice Kate received when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became the Firm’s new “hot young couple.” Plus, the “marked difference” Harry noticed in Meghan and Kate.

Kate received advice to do ‘less ‘listening and learning’ and more doing’ upon looking ‘dull’ next to Harry and Meghan

In Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, which has the royal family reportedly considering legal action, the author claimed Kate got advice when Meghan arrived on the scene (via Express).

Meghan officially joined the royal family’s ranks in May 2018. For months before, however, she and Harry made appearances together.

Following their November 2027 engagement announcement, the pair, who now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, after leaving royal life in 2020, got a new title.

Not their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but the royal family’s “hot young couple.” According to Scobie, Harry and Meghan took the — unofficial — title from William and Kate, who’d had it for years.

“Harry and Meghan had introduced the world to a new, more modern-looking royal,” he wrote. “And it suddenly made the Cambridges — who for years had been the monarchy’s hot young couple -— appear a little dull in comparison.”

Then came the advice for Kate. Advisors told her to move away from “‘listening and learning.’” The author and royal correspondent claimed Kate’s private secretaries advised her to change how she handled official engagements, writing she’d been told to do “less ‘listening and learning’ and more doing.”

“Though all similar in age, it’s undeniable that during their glory days the Sussexes connected with a younger generation of Brits in a way William and Kate never had,” Scobie wrote.

Kate viewed Meghan as a ‘rival’ from the start

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Elsewhere in Endgame, Scobie revisited the early days of Meghan and Kate’s interactions with each other. Namely, how Kate, now 41, viewed her sister-in-law as a “rival” from the outset.

The Princess of Wales, the author wrote, “immediately detected a rival” in Meghan Markle, noting that the mother of three “spent more time talking about Meghan” than actually with her.

Meghan and Kate met over dinner at Nottingham Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home at Kensington Palace, with Harry and William. (By the time the foursome sat down for a discussion at the February 2018 Royal Foundation Forum, Kate got a wake-up call to step up her game.)

Kate, whom the Endgame author described as “technically a part-time working royal” with a tendency of being “cold” toward Meghan, now supposedly reacts to her sister-in-law’s name with “shudder and giggles.”

Harry saw a ‘marked difference’ in Meghan and Kate when they met

Long before “clear the air” meetings and an “awkward” moment involving lipgloss, Harry introduced Meghan to Kate. Recalling the night at Nott Cott in his January 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry noted how his then-girlfriend choice of clothing for the occasion stood out from his sister-in-law’s.

Kate, he said, dressed up while Meghan, dressed down. “The only possibly discordant note I could think of was the marked difference in how the two women dressed, which both of them seemed to notice,” Harry wrote. “Meg: ripped jeans, barefoot. Kate: done up to the nines. No big deal, I thought.”

Endgame hit shelves on Nov. 28, 2023.