Omid Scobie claims in his book, 'Endgame,' that Kate Middleton's reacts to Meghan Markle's name with a combination of laughter and trembling.

Apparently, any mention of Meghan Markle’s name evokes a physical reaction from Kate Middleton. According to a new royal biography, two things happen when the Princess of Wales hears the Duchess of Sussex’s name. Not any rolling of the eyes or look of disgust, but, in part, laughter.

Kate ‘shudders and giggles’ at any mention of Meghan Markle

Known to have perfected looking relaxed, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Kate when Meghan comes up. Journalist Omid Scobie revealed the 41-year-old’s reaction to any Meghan mention in his new book, Endgame.

“Every time she hears about Meghan, Kate shudders and giggles,” Scobie claimed, noting the two haven’t spoken directly since late 2019 (via Express). Furthermore, he wrote that Kate agreed with her husband, Prince William, in seeing Meghan as her “rival.”

The author also quoted a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales who told him Kate “spent more time talking about Meghan … than with Meghan.”

Prince Harry saw a ‘marked difference’ between Kate and Meghan when they first met

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revisited having dinner with Meghan, his brother Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate, in early 2017.

Held at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s one-time U.K. home, Nottingham Cottage, it marked the couples’ first meal together as well as Meghan and Kate’s introduction.

While Meghan, by her own account, surprised Kate — and previously William — by giving hugs, Harry noticed a “marked difference” in his now-wife and sister-in-law. He wrote how Meghan and Kate dressed for dinner stood out to him.

“The only possibly discordant note I could think of was the marked difference in how the two women dressed, which both of them seemed to notice,” he said. “Meg: ripped jeans, barefoot. Kate: done up to the nines. No big deal, I thought.”

Awkward moments later followed, involving lip gloss, bridesmaid dresses, and “clear the air” meetings, among other things.

Any mention of Harry and Meghan was reportedly banned at King Charles’s birthday party

Although Kate may have a physical reaction to Meghan’s name, she may not actually hear her sister-in-law come up in conversation very often. Take, for instance, King Charles’s birthday party. He celebrated turning 75, on Nov. 14, 2023, surrounded by friends and family, minus Harry and Meghan.

Not only were Harry and Meghan not invited — a rep claimed they had “no contact” regarding an invitation — the festivities included a reported ban on any Sussex mention.

In the days ahead of the party, a report claimed aides were concerned the “dreaded H or M” might be mentioned and make things awkward. Therefore, staff were informed that “Sussex discussions” were “firmly off the table.”

The report also noted Harry and Meghan are known simply as “the unmentionables” among staff.