Prince George surprised royal watchers when he showed up alongside his father, Prince William, at the Rugby World Cup. In his first appearance since sitting in the stands at Wimbledon, the 10-year-old made headlines when he seemingly received a scolding from his father. According to a body language expert, however, the Prince of Wales wasn’t “wagging his finger” at his oldest child and heir. Nor did George roll his eyes in response.

George didn’t look ‘tense’ during William’s apparent finger-wagging at the Rugby World Cup

On Oct. 14, 2023, George watched Wales play Argentina in the World Rugby Cup quarter-final held in Marseille, France. He joined his father, William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Shortly after the match, the U.K.’s Express reported that “The Prince of Wales was spotted wagging his finger at his eldest son, who appeared to be rolling his eyes as his dad seemingly chewed his ear.”

However, body language expert Inbaal Honigmaal believed it told a different story. Analyzing the finger-wagging and eye-rolling, Honigmaal shared that, in her opinion, that wasn’t what happened between George and William.

“Prince George isn’t tense here,” the expert said. “He’s definitely calm, which we can tell because his mouth isn’t pressed in any photos. His lightly parted lips signify calm. Whatever Prince William is telling him, it is not a conversation that’s disturbing his peace.”

George, who made his first in-person appearance at an international sporting event that day, didn’t join his mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, at the Rugby World Cup on Oct. 15 to watch England play Fiji.

Prince George’s Rugby World Cup eye-rolling hinted he wanted to be ‘doing something else’

Sure, George is known to be a rugby fan. But at this particular match, he wasn’t quite that into it. Honigmaal said George’s eye roll seemed more likely a reflection of his feelings on the match itself than William’s scolding.

“Nearly all the photos from this event seem to feature the young royal with his irises rolling upwards,” the body language expert said. “This eye-rolling very likely indicates he finds the event tedious and is imagining himself doing something else.”

Maybe George pictured being back at home in Adelaide Cottage, enjoying his favorite meal of spaghetti carbonara. Or, perhaps, at the Wales family’s country house in Norfolk, England, called Anmer Hall. Whatever was on George’s mind, he didn’t appear to be captivated by the rugby match.

William and George’s closeness was clear at the World Rugby Cup match

The body language expert also noted the close bond between William and George. She told the outlet the pair’s closeness was apparent given their proximity in photos, citing one in particular where William placed a hand on his son’s shoulder before the match.

Elsewhere, George could be seen leaning into William’s side, suggesting to Honigmaal that he feels very close to his father.

The World Rugby Cup has become one of multiple outings in the last year that have indicated to body language experts George looks up to William. Not only does he worship his father, but he emulates him, too, from wearing suits to having a desire to attend the same school.

