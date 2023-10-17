Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly on opposite sides regarding Prince George and whether or not he go to attend boarding school at Eton College.

It seems a longstanding argument between Prince William and Kate Middleton is over after years of not seeing eye to eye on Prince George’s schooling. The Prince of Wales has reportedly “won” a disagreement with his wife, the Princess of Wales. The topic: Whether or not their oldest son should attend boarding school at Eton College.

Kate doesn’t want George to go to ‘stuffy’ Eton, will ‘miss’ him ‘desperately’

According to a report from OK! Magazine, “There’s a lot of tension” brewing between William and Kate over George and Eton. Kate, the outlet claimed, is “dead set against it.” Not only because it would go against her and William’s push to “modernize” the British royal family but that she’d be away from her son.

“Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy,” a source said. “Plus, she’ll miss George desperately.” While William and Kate “argued about it for years,” they added, “he [William] has finally won.”

Input from George reportedly helped. “He wants to be just like his father,” who attended Eton College as a teen.

Kate Middleton worries Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be boarding school-bound with George at Eton

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George | Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

While Kate “finally gave in, she’s still heartbroken” that George’s headed for Eton when he’s 13. She doesn’t want history to repeat itself after a bad boarding school experience of her own growing up.

“She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that,” the source said.

Furthermore, Kate reportedly gets the feeling that “her family is being torn apart.” Additionally, that his younger siblings could follow in his footsteps.

“There’s also the worry that William will insist the other two kids be shipped out next,” they said of Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “Kate knows this is all part of her ‘royal duty.’ But there’s a lot of tension between her and her husband right now.”

Previously, it was reported Kate would be OK going toe-to-toe over schooling with King Charles III regarding her and William’s three children.

Prince George is expected to start boarding school at Eton in 2026

George isn’t packing his bags for Eton quite yet. The second in line to the throne still has a few more years left at Lambrook alongside Charlotte and Louis before presumably going to Eton.

The reason? Eton’s for teens only, taking students from ages 13 to 18. More specifically for teenage boys. So George won’t start school there until he’s of age in 2026. (He’ll turn 13 on July 22, 2026.)

Additionally, Charlotte, with whom George is said to be “very tight,” won’t be crossing paths with her older brother at school. As for Louis, he could someday find himself at Eton.

Talk of George’s future at Eton and whether or not he’d attend his father’s alma mater intensified in June 2023. George was spotted walking around Eton, which is 10 minutes from home at Adelaide Cottage, alongside William and Kate.

Although Eton’s “boarding only,” because it’s nearby, “George would be able to come home on weekends.”

William and Kate haven’t confirmed whether or not George will be attending Eton, so only time will tell what happens. For now, he lives in Windsor with the rest of the Wales family and goes to school alongside his siblings.