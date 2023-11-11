King Charles doesn't want his 75th birthday 'to be overshadowed by people who aren't there,' a source says.

The British royal family has protocols and rules, including King Charles III’s upcoming birthday party to mark his turning 75. Guests, royal or not, can’t reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names on their lips at the festivities. The two are now “unmentionables.”

Talking about ‘dreaded’ Harry and Meghan is a no-no at King Charles’s birthday party

The king’s birthday party will probably have cake and royals singing “Happy Birthday.” But under no circumstances is there to be any mention of Harry and Meghan, not even a word.

Aides are concerned, an insider told Express, the topic of the “dreaded H or M” will come up in King Charles’s presence. As a result, staffers have “quietly” received instructions to ensure no one says their names in front of the king.

King Charles is having a big birthday party at Clarence House, where he lives with Queen Camilla. He also tentatively has a charity event on his schedule for the night before at Highgrove, his countryside estate.

“It has been made very clear that Sussex discussions are firmly off the table at both events,” the source said.

The king’s determined to celebrate his birthday without Harry and Meghan overshadowing him

Although King Charles “has a busy few days” complete with “a lot of back and forth” as he approaches the milestone, he’s “determined to celebrate his 75th birthday without any interruptions.”

“He doesn’t want the day to be overshadowed by people who aren’t there, ” the source said. “The unmentionables, as staff now call them.”

Meanwhile, the gap between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family seems to only be widening. “All the senior members of the royal family are expected to make an appearance at Clarence House,” the source said. Furthermore, “The fact that the Sussexes weren’t even invited to an important milestone like this speaks volumes. It will be very hard for them to claw their way back from this.”

Harry and Meghan had ‘no contact’ with the royal family about an invite to King Charles’s birthday party

On Nov. 6, 2023, Harry did something he rarely does: address speculation in the press. He commented publicly on a Sunday Times report claiming he rejected an invitation to his father’s 75th birthday party. Harry did so by way of a spokesperson who made a short statement.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” they said. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

So, Harry and Meghan didn’t receive an invitation to King Charles’s birthday party. Therefore, Harry’s only time being in the same room as his father in 2023 will have been at the coronation. That is if he and Meghan don’t spent Christmas with the royal family.

King Charles turns 75 on Nov. 14, 2023.