Prince William explained he 'wants to go beyond' what the royal family's been doing when he someday becomes king.

Prince William may have gone too far for King Charles III’s liking after discussing what he wants to do upon taking the throne. While in Singapore, the Prince of Wales opened up about wanting to “go a step further.” However, William’s comments now risk the possibility of stirring the “green-eyed monster” of jealousy in his father.

William wants to ‘go a step further’ with what the royal family does as king

On Nov. 8, 2023, his last day in Singapore, William talked about his plans for the future. Namely, when he becomes king and how he’s preparing.

Calling “social leadership” the element that “ties it all together” for him, William explained he’s “trying to find” his “way in,” via Mirror. “I care about so many things, and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going ‘round and highlighting lots.”

When William’s leading the royal family, however, he wants to go beyond that. “I want to go a step further,” he explained. “I want to actually bring change, and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it.”

Citing his work in the “homelessness sector,” William went on to say “just being patron” doesn’t cut it for him. “I want to do more, I want to actually build the homes,” he said. “I want to provide them with the mental support — all the employment and the education they might need.”

“It’s kind of going deeper and longer than it is the case of just having loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on,” he added. “It’s more about, ‘How do I show my intent more? How do we do more for you? And give you a better, better future.’

“But you have to remain focused,” William noted. “If you spread yourself too thin, you just can’t manage it, and you won’t deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen.”

William has to understand King Charles ‘is the star’ of the royal family

A “royal friend” who knows King Charles and Queen Camilla feels Williams has to tread carefully. “William is entitled to make these comments, which, frankly, are pretty unremarkable,” said (via Daily Beast).

“But part of the reason the marriage with Camilla has worked so well is that she understands that Charles is the star,” they continued. “William has to be careful not to wake the green-eyed monster.”

Meanwhile, a “friend” of William’s told the outlet they’re not concerned about the 41-year-old’s comments making King Charles jealous.

“William is in no hurry to be king,” they said. “This is not him parking his tanks on his dad’s lawn. William and Catherine have three children, the eldest of them is 10, and that’s very much their priority.”

William and Kate Middleton’s kids include Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Echoing the claim, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be prioritizing parenting above all else, including royal duties.

“They are totally focused on maximizing impact and always have been,” William’s “friend” added. “He was just saying that having 500 patronages isn’t how he is going to do things, which I think is fair enough. Any idea that he is attacking his dad is just rubbish.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a deal with King Charles to prevent ‘stealing his limelight’

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla | Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

William and Kate may not be king and queen yet, but they get a lot of attention. So much so that they reportedly have worked out a system with King Charles to prevent taking the spotlight from him too much.

According to royal author Clive Irving, William and Kate get an “allotted percentage of the limelight,” he estimates to be 40 percent. That way, events like Kate overshadowing the king when they have appearances around the same time, as Prince Harry noted in Spare, don’t run the risk of happening.