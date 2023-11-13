Prince William looked to 'avoid showing any vulnerability' at the royal family's annual Remembrance Day service in London, England, according to a body language expert.

An important date on the royal family’s calendar has come and gone: Remembrance Sunday. On Nov. 12, 2023, Prince William, alongside other British royals, participated in an annual service in London, England. While some appeared emotional, the Prince of Wales proved to be the royal family’s “rock,” a body language expert says. Though not without some “effort.”

‘Rapid blinking’ from William hinted at ‘inner tension’ during the Remembrance Day ceremony

Two minutes of silence on Remembrance Sunday had William looking stoic, body language expert Judi James said in her analysis of the day’s event. Speaking to the U.K.’s Mirror, James noticed “rapid blinking” from both William and his father, King Charles III.

However, in her opinion, it suggested different things for each royal. “Rapid blinking at an increased rate, as both William and Charles were doing,” James said, “tends to be caused either by a suppression of tears.

Alternatively, “it can be a physiological response that is down to an increase in adrenaline prompted by tension, anxiety, or even anger.”

“In Charles’ case, I would call the ‘tears option,” the expert said. “His eyes did look damp. And the way he rolled his eyes upward a couple of times would be another technique to avoid actually shedding tears.”

His 41-year-old son, not so much. “For William, there was a staccato blinking that was more frequent, which would say more about inner tension,” James explained. He seems to be presenting himself as the family rock that his father can rely on.

“But that display of strength and calm could be underpinned by some inner tension in terms of getting it right,” she added.

William put in ‘effort’ to ‘avoid showing any vulnerability’ at the Remembrance Day service

James continued, saying William “might want to avoid showing any vulnerability. Especially in the light of the constant problems from the U.S.,” referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“But there do seem to be a couple of micro-gestures, i.e., the blinking and the jaw muscle movement, that give hints the responsibility does require effort,” she explained. “William’s body language now places him as a beacon of calm and strength at formal, traditional royal events like this.

“His features looked softer as though keeping a fond eye on his father,” the expert added, noting a “muscle working in his jaw did suggest some inner tension and alertness.”

The royal family has another big event after Remembrance Sunday, King Charles’s birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla | Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Emotions might be running high among royals for entirely different reasons in the coming days. On the heels of Remembrance Sunday is a happier occasion, King Charles’s birthday. The monarch turns 75 on Nov. 14, 2023.

The king’s hosting a private celebration with family at Clarence House, his London home he shares with Queen Camilla, on his birthday, and maybe the cake royals are known to celebrate with.

Not on the list of family in attendance, however, is the king’s youngest son and daughter-in-law. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have, per a statement from a spokesperson, had “no contact” with King Charles about his birthday party.

Meanwhile, at the celebration — and a charity event beforehand — staff reportedly know to make sure Harry and Meghan’s names aren’t mentioned in front of the king.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.