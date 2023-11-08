Prince William is a dad, so when he interacts with children, he knows exactly what to do. The prince visited Singapore in November 2023 for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which honors people around the world who are making strides to promote action regarding climate change.

During his walkabout while meeting royal fans, William had an adorable and hilarious interaction with an eight-month-old baby who tried to steal his finger.

A baby bites Prince William’s finger while the prince visits Singapore in 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A baby was the star of the show during Prince William’s Singapore walkabout

While in Singapore, William took the time to meet and greet some fans from Asia. He traveled without his wife, Kate Middleton, who chose to stay home from the event in order to help Prince George with school; the 10-year-old has exams coming up. Kate has attended the Earthshot ceremony with William in the past, but he traveled solo in 2023.

During the prince’s walkabout, he met a young woman with her baby, and he stopped to shake her hand and chat with her. While doing so, the woman’s baby grabbed William’s finger and gently bit it. But William played the interaction perfectly, joking with the little baby girl. “I need my finger,” William said to the baby, smiling. “I need my finger back!” Of course, the little girl let go, and the moment was even captured on camera and shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

William, who is a father to three young children, knows all too well that kids can’t always be tamed. And he handled the interaction with poise and in a casual, joking manner, which is likely the best he could have done given the surprising circumstances.

Prince William in Singapore in 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William enjoys being a father to his three kids

William and Kate share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. All of the children are age 10 or under, so the couple has had their hands full while balancing royal life. Of course, William and Kate know that young kids can sometimes act up when their parents least expect it (as the baby in Singapore did). Let’s not forget when Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at her family in public, and Kate had to quickly laugh it off and do damage control. Or when Louis put his hand up to his mom’s mouth to shush her while the cameras were capturing every moment.

William and Kate are doing their best to raise their kids, and William has probably learned a lot of patience since becoming a father; hence why he was able to laugh it off when a baby he’d never met wanted his finger. The prince and princess are preparing to take the throne, and they’re setting themselves up to become the next king and queen. For now, though, they’re focusing on raising their children and have put their family above the monarchy. Kate’s decision to stay home with her children was respected by the media and the public, despite that just a few years ago, she likely would not have made that same decision.