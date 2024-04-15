Kate Middleton 'may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it' this summer, a commentator says.

The public may get a glimpse of Kate Middleton this summer. According to a commentator, it all depends on how she’s feeling as she undergoes cancer treatment. While the Princess of Wales has no official return date for royal duties, there are plenty of upcoming events where the 42-year-old British royal could make an appearance.

The public may see Kate ‘at some point’ in the summer ‘if she feels up to it’

According to Cameron Walker, a GB News royal correspondent, there’s a chance of seeing Kate “at some point” in the summer. The catch? It all hinges upon her health.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a March 22, 2024, video statement, describing herself as in the “early” stages of preventative chemotherapy treatment.

“Because of the princess’s cancer diagnosis, she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy at the moment,” Walker said (via Express). “What I am hearing from those close to the Princess is that she may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it and if she’s keen to go.”

“But in terms of a return to full-scale public duties and as a full-time working royal, I suspect that will take some time,” he went on. “But maybe we’ll see her at some point this summer. It just depends on how her treatment goes.”

There are lots of summer 2024 events Kate could attend if she’s up to it

Summer is a busy time on the royal family’s social calendar. As such, Kate has many events to choose from if she is indeed feeling up to stepping out publicly.

There’s the Chelsea Flower Show set for May 21-25, 2024. Kate’s attended the annual event many times, most recently stopping by in 2023 where she surprised children at a picnic and chatted about gardening.

Then there’s Trooping the Colour, which is perhaps the biggest event on the royal family’s summer calendar. The annual birthday parade for the sovereign — Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles III — is set for June 15, 2024, in London, England.

Expect royals waving to crowds from carriages and the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony photo op as planes fly overhead. Kate typically attends the event alongside Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, with her undergoing cancer treatment, Kate’s attendance isn’t a sure thing.

Other events Kate may use as an opportunity to ease back into public life range from Buckingham Palace garden parties and Royal Ascot to a more informal outing with her husband at a summer polo match, as the Prince and Princess of Wales have done in the past.

Finally, there’s Wimbledon. The tennis tournament is another staple on Kate’s summer calendar. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she typically attends a few matches in addition to handing out trophies. In 2023, she was joined by William, George, and Charlotte in the Royal Box.

Kate’s focusing on recovering after her cancer diagnosis

Until Kate returns to royal duties, she’s focusing on getting better. As she noted in her announcement, it took “time” for her to recover from the January 2024 abdominal surgery before beginning preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Although Kate described herself as doing “well” and “getting stronger every day,” she also asked for “time, space, and privacy” during her treatment.



“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Currently, William and Kate are having family time in Norfolk, England, while George, Charlotte, and Louis are on a break from school.