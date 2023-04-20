Was Katie Maloney Mad Scheana Shay Said Satchel Looked Like He Was ‘Groomed’ at ‘Vanderpump Dogs’?

Katie Maloney introduced a new man on Vanderpump Rules, but Scheana Shay had nothing but shade for him. Katie introduced Satchel Clendenin to the group and Shay dragged his appearance in a confessional.

“It’s weird seeing Katie with this Shaggy dog-looking motherf***er,” she said. “I mean, he looks like he just got groomed at Vanderpump Dogs.”

Ouch. Now that Katie has seen the episode, did she fire back at Scheana for the remark? Scheana said it wasn’t the worst thing she’s said about Katie.

“What’s funny is I actually asked Lala [Kent] about this and I think there was so much else happening in the episode that she didn’t really react to it that much,” Scheana recalled on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show. “But when I found out Katie and Lala were watching the rest of the episodes together before the reunion to prep or whatever, I was like, ‘Oh My God, there’s one comment I made. Please let me know if she’s offended.'”

Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay | Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“And I don’t think that was the worst thing that happened in that episode,” Scheana added. “So … [laughs] I hope it was OK.” Scheana also hinted that she and Katie made amends at the reunion after being at odds throughout the season.

How did Katie meet Satchel?

Katie planned to introduce Satchel to the Vanderpump Rules group. “Satchel is a very sweet guy that I met one night out with my girlfriends,” Katie shared in a confessional. “And I was like, here’s this young guy, this will be fun. I didn’t really anticipate I’d keep hanging out with him.”

She admitted, “I came for the D and stayed for the conversation.”

“He’s named after Satchel Paige,” Katie tells her friends. Lala revealed that Katie had been dating Satchel “for a long time” but had yet to meet him.

“No one has met him,” Katie said. “I was doing all of my stuff on the private side. But I was like, you know what? May as well …” By now, Katie’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz kissed Raquel Leviss in public at Scheana’s wedding. Katie was furious so she decided to go public with her new romance.

Satchel met the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ friends at Lala’s party

Katie brought her new man to Lala’s party. He looked a little nervous walking up to the venue. “I don’t know what to expect,” he admitted to her before they walked in.

Lala and Kristina Kelly warmly welcomed him. “I can’t believe I’m meeting you in real life!” Lala said to Satchel. Kristina and Lala noticed that Katie was “beaming” and Satchel told her she looked beautiful.

“It’s nice hanging out with Satchel,” Katie said in a confessional. “He’s very sweet and shows me affection. And it’s just a nice change.” Cue the montage of Katie and Tom fighting.

“And let’s say I won’t be complaining to anyone about how his d*** doesn’t work,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.