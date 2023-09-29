Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gave different accounts of their first kiss, yet the celebrity couple remains on the same page about the rest of their marriage.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ relationship timeline has long overlapped with their professional careers. After spending years together on the soap opera All My Children, the celebrity couple teamed up again to co-host Live with Kelly and Mark. The success of the daytime talk show is due in no small part to Ripa and Conseuelos’ chemistry and combined sense of humor.

That sense of humor was on display when Ripa and Conseulos’ relationship history became a topic of discussion. The two shared very different memories of their first kiss.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hilariously recollect their differing memories of their first kiss

Kelly Ripa’s family became part of her work in 2023. In addition to having a picturesque marriage and family, Ripa and Consuelos also seem to have the dream work situation. This past April, Consuelos joined his wife as co-host on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Perhaps since this isn’t the first time the couple has worked together, they seem to have already gotten the swing of things. In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, they recollected their differing memories of their first kiss.

Of course, in true celebrity fashion, their first kiss occurred on screen while filming All My Children. Consuelos recalled that the kiss caught him off guard because in the intimate scene, according to him, Ripa slipped him some tongue.

Although Ripa claimed that was not true and definitely a lie, Consuelos, blaming it on the ’90s, responded, “Big tongue.”

How did Kelly Ripa meet her husband Mark Consuelos?

Ripa had already been working on All My Children for a few years when Consuelos auditioned in 1995. Interestingly enough, he got the part playing Ripa’s love infatuation, but it seemed he somehow landed that one before even meeting her.

In an episode of Radio Andy, Ripa shared that she actually saw Consuelos’ headshot before meeting him and told Andy Cohen, “When I saw him — the photograph of him — I saw my entire future with him flash — I saw it.”

The pair quickly began dating, and the news became public a few months later. In 1996, though Ripa and Consuelos had never disclosed many details about it, they did break up.

When the All My Children co-stars were forced into close corners for an interview, ironically on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee, Ripa refused to speak to Consuelos. However, after chasing her down in Central Park, Consuelos won Ripa back.

Whatever he said must have worked because the next day the couple eloped and got married in Las Vegas. The newlywed couple didn’t wait long to start building their family. In June 1997, they gave birth to their first son.

A few years later, in 2001, the couple had a baby girl, and about two years later, they welcomed another son into the family. This past May, Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, so it is safe to say things must be going pretty well.

Kelly Ripa’s and Mark Consuelos’ movies and TV shows

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner | STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Ripa has become a household name over the years. For over two decades, she has been co-hosting Live!, but Ripa’s career in the spotlight began back in 1990.

Focusing on acting, for several seasons of All My Children, Ripa played the part of Hayley Vaughan. During this time, she was also cast in movies like Marvin’s Room and The Stand-in. Kelly Ripa’s net worth of approximately $120 million reflects her career success.

However, it was on the popular ABC soap opera that Ripa met Consuelos. Ironically enough, in addition to bringing them together, Consuelos’ acting career largely began with his part in All My Children.

Consuelos has been cast in various films and TV series throughout his career. My Super Ex-Girlfriend was one of the actor’s most memorable movies. More recently, his fans and followers have enjoyed watching him on everything from Riverdale to Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Nowadays, Consuelos has been getting attention for his newest role: co-hosting with Ripa, who just so happens to be his wife.