Kelsea Ballerini Is ‘About to Break up With the Internet’ Over Dating Rumors After Divorce: ‘Let’s Not Do This’

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini has gotten through her “rough” divorce, and she might be in a new relationship with one of the leads from a popular Netflix show. But she was ready to “break up with the internet” when rumors landed her on the radar of gossip site, DeuxMoi, which left her pleading, “Let’s not do this.”

Kelsea Ballerini | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans divorced after 5 years of marriage

Ballerini married Morgan Evans — an Australian country singer — when she was 24. She said leaving the union went against her nature as a “peacemaker” and a “people pleaser,” but the choice to divorce didn’t come to her lightly, especially since she feels she and Evans are both “good” people.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” she said. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public,” she told CBS News. “So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

Though the experience was challenging, it inspired enough emotional content for new music from Ballerini, an album that she called Subject to Change.

She shared more insight into the end of her marriage, explaining, “It’s also rough, like — it’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile. It just didn’t work. And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'”

Dating rumors are swirling around Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, and she’s ready to ‘break up with the internet’

Ballerini shared a video on TikTok addressing claims submitted to gossip site DeuxMoi that seem to be about her, one regarding her getting snuggly with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes. She captioned the clip, “I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure [laughing emoji].”

Another suggested Ballerini was “too busy” for Stokes because she was “consistently” approaching the manager of a Nashville establishment, coming in “all the time after last call” to ask that person out. All that information comes with the note that it might be made up and was submitted to the site anonymously, as is the DeuxMoi way.

As a background for her TikTok video, Ballerini used screengrabs from the shared blinds. “I know, I know, I know. Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking,” she stated in the clip before asking, “But what is happening, guys? What?”

“Let’s not do this,” she pleaded. On a related note, Stokes confirmed he and Ballerini have spent some time together (People).

Kelsea Ballerini said feeling ashamed after her divorce was easy, but she wants to eventually be ‘proud’ of this ‘season’ of her life

Ballerini told CBS News that “it’s easy to … shame yourself, and it’s easy to want to hide” after divorce, noting feeling like a failure comes easily, too. The “I Quit Drinking” singer shared, “I just want to be proud of myself in 10 years on this season of my life.”

She offered, “This is not just a heavy time in my life. This is also a celebratory time in my life. I don’t want to shade that, ’cause that’s important to feel.”