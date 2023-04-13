Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong Almost Played Different Characters on ‘Succession’

The casting of Succession was a careful process. They needed established actors, people capable of taking on characters who think of themselves as serious while presenting plenty of comedic farce to the viewer. Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong were both up to the task of landing jobs on the Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong’s daring new drama.

Armstrong and producer Adam McKay knew early that both Culkin and Strong had the right stuff for the show. But what they didn’t know was which actor would take best to which character. And it almost didn’t go the way viewers are now so deeply familiar with.

‘Succession’ is about to end its run as the crown jewel of HBO

Succession started as a somewhat unlikely project. Armstrong, best known for a relentlessly bleak, wildly creative British sitcom, would try his hand at a prestige drama. The producers behind the project, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell, had spent much of their time in the comedy world as well.

HBO already had satirical spoofs of the wealthy with shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm. The Righteous Gemstones, also in development at the time, also focuses on skewering an absurdly wealthy family with its own set of siblings vying to succeed their aging father.

This situation likely explains why Succession went for a different style, starting with the actors. There are few big comedic names on screen; these are stage actors, indie drama stars, British drama heavyweights. The creative vision was strong, and unlike anything else HBO had. And that vision, the New Yorker reports, is one that was never intended to go longer than the story needed.

Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin almost played different characters on ‘Succession’

Most of the leads on Succession enjoy a constant stream of praise from critics and viewers. Jeremy Strong tends to soak up the bulk of the attention, though, thanks to his immersive method acting approach. He lives as Kendall Roy while he’s working. He soaks in the depressive tendencies, empathetic qualities, and goofy lack of self-awareness that defines the character. It drives his classically-trained co-star Brian Cox nuts.

But that wasn’t the character the method master originally aimed for. According to a chat with Jimmy Fallon posted to the Tonight Show YouTube channel, Culkin says Strong wanted to play Roman. “He was given the script first and said he wanted to play Roman. I was given it to read for cousin Greg, and I didn’t feel I was right for it, so I just sent in a tape without asking for Roman,” the Cider House Rules actor clarified. But I can’t, like, picture it. I can’t picture being Greg and him being Roman.”

‘Succession’ shocked viewers by heading to its endgame so soon

The cast of “Succession” at the series’ Season 4 premiere. I Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The actors weren’t aware during much of filming that Season 4 would be the last. The producers and writing staff weren’t entirely sure at first, either. But as the themes of the season coalesced, Armstrong felt that this was the end of the road regardless of the show’s popularity.

The Roy siblings will likely have to learn to be much more like their seemingly sociopathic father to keep their heads above water. Vogue reports that the season is off to strong start, aiming for a definitive conclusion that should satisfy and probably horrify viewers.