‘Succession’: Kieran Culkin Learned to Handle Costar Brian Cox’s On-Set ‘Outbursts’ by Speaking With Craft Services

When Succession debuted on HBO in 2018, the show didn’t take long to get the attention of viewers and critics. The series follows the family owners of a media conglomerate, and perhaps it’s most notable for its stellar ensemble cast. Over the years, fans have learned a lot about what it was like making the show, including how Kieran Culkin managed co-star Brian Cox’s on-set “outbursts.”

Kieran Culkin landed a main role on ‘Succession’ in 2018

Kieran Culkin attends the HBO’s “Succession” Season 4 Premiere I Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Prior to Succession, Culkin’s only main role on television was the short-lived sitcom Go Fish in 2001. But the actor has worked extensively on film, starting with a supporting role opposite his big brother Macaulay in 1990’s Home Alone. That led to other supporting roles in films like 1991’s Father of the Bride (and its 1995 sequel), She’s All That, and The Cider House Rules.

But the former child actor landed his most acclaimed film role in the 2002 comedy-drama Igby Goes Down. Culkin earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as a rebellious teen opposite a cast that includes Claire Danes, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, and Susan Sarandon. And he’s continued to work steadily in everything from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World to 2016’s Wiener-Dog.

The actor had a strategy for co-star Brian Cox’s ‘outbursts’

As much of a fan favorite as Succession is, the show has certainly experienced its share of behind-the-scenes drama. Culkin has famously been extremely open about his criticisms of his co-stars in the press, including sharing his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s approach to acting. And in a new interview, Culkin opens up about Cox’s “outbursts” on the Succession set.

“It’s just so funny to see him lose his s–t,” Culkin told Esquire in 2023. Still, the actor refuses to quote any specific instance of Cox’s behavior “ “because they will definitely be misinterpreted.” According to Culkin, Cox relied on a boost of sugar — in the form or a sandwich or banana — to calm down. But Cox’s “outbursts” aren’t the only thing Culkin will miss when Succession ends.

The ‘Succession’ actor Kieran Culkin will keep in touch with

For all the drama behind the show, Culkin still asserts he’s going to miss the experience as well as the people. In the Esquire piece, the actor reveals that, of his co-stars, he certainly plans to stay in touch with J. Smith-Cameron, who Gerri Kellman on the show. As for the rest of the actors, Culkin is less certain he’ll continue to build relationships with them.

“I’m not really going to keep up a proper relationship with anybody just because of logistics,” Culkin told Esquire in that same 2023 interview, citing how spread out everyone is. Cast members live everywhere from Los Angeles to Australia, Denmark, and London. “It’s a big, big loss,” Culkin adds.