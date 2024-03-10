Kim Cattrall used a picture of herself as Samantha Jones on Instagram, and ignited rumors that she's ready to return to the reboot as her beloved character.

And Just Like That… fans won’t see pictures from the set for another couple of months, but that isn’t stopping them from speculating about what is to come in season 3 of the Sex and the City reboot. After the surprise ending of season 2, complete with a cameo by Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, anything could happen. With a recent Instagram post, Cattrall has ignited rumors that she might return to reprise her iconic role.

Kim Cattrall ignites rumors after using Samantha Jones on her Instagram

Kim Cattrall broke the hearts of Sex and the City fans when she did not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot. It was understandable why she didn’t return—years of feud rumors and open hostility from Cattrall about her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, made it clear that she did not find her time on the show fulfilling. A recent Instagram post is making some fans think Cattrall has had a change of heart.

The cast of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 | Courtesy of Max

On March 8, Kim Cattrall took to Instagram to celebrate International Women’s Day. For this purpose, the iconic actor used a photo of herself as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That… season 2. Her caption was simple and didn’t mention Sex and the City or And Just Like That… but it didn’t have to.

Fans were quick to wonder if Cattrall was teasing a big announcement with the post. They noted that Cattrall could have picked any photo for her post but opted for a still from her cameo. Fans theorize that Cattrall might be hinting at her plans to reprise the role of Samantha Jones. They are hoping it is in a much more substantial way. While it’s a fun theory, it is in no way confirmed.

So will Kim Cattrall return for season 3 of ‘And Just Like That…’?

While fans would love for Cattrall’s post to be the start of a new era for Samantha Jones, there has been no official announcement. The cameo, alone, seemed like a difficult sell. The famed actor’s demands for her cameo alone make it seem unlikely that she’d be willing to reprise her role in any large capacity.

Cattrall cashed a $1 million check for her short cameo, but she also had multiple demands to make it happen. To return for the brief cameo in season 2, Cattrall demanded that she use Patricia Field as a stylist. Field, who worked on the original series and both movies, was not attached to And Just Like That… Cattrall reportedly also refused to work on set with any other actors. She also did not want Micheal Patrick King, the showrunner on the set.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker | Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

If Cattrall is still unwilling to work with King and the cast, it seems unlikely there will ever be a significant space for her in the series. To be fair, they probably don’t want her there, either. Sarah Jessica Parker has made it clear that she’s not into the idea. During a chat with the Hollywood Reporter, Parker, who has been notoriously quiet about her feud with Cattrall, explained why Cattrall was not asked to join the cast. She said, “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable to us.”

Still, things could always change. If Cattrall is returning, fans probably won’t know about it for a while. The cast of And Just Like That…does not return to the set to begin filming until May. Season 3 of the reboot won’t premiere until early 2025.