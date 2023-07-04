Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in season 2 of 'And Just Like That...' but only for a phone call. Despite the small size of the cameo, Sarah Jessica Parker notes it'll come at an important moment.

Kim Cattrall will return to the And Just Like That… storyline, albeit briefly in a cameo, toward the end of season 2. Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon have all discussed the cameo. While no one is giving away exactly what the exchange will be about, Parker recently hinted that it will come at an important moment in Carrie’s life.

Kim Cattrall will return for a brief cameo in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

While Kim Cattrall was not initially asked to return for And Just Like That…, it looks like Max wanted the star to appear at least briefly. She eventually agreed, but the cameo isn’t set to be anything big. In fact, Cattrall, who famously portrayed Samantha for all six seasons of the series, allegedly refused to be on set with her former co-stars or showrunner, Michael Patrick King.

The cast of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 | Courtesy of Max

According to several reports, Cattrall was styled by Patricia Field and shot her one seen alone at a soundstage in Queens. The rest of the cast wasn’t even aware it was happening, and the scene did not appear on the show’s call sheet. Evan Handler revealed that he learned about Cattrall’s return with everyone else. Handler famously portrays Harry Goldenblatt in the Sex and the City reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker says the exchange will come at an “opportune time” in Carrie Bradshaw’s life

While most of the exchange is being kept secret, Parker is sharing a few little hints about what could go on during the phone call. In an interview with TV Line, Parker said that the exchange between Samantha and Carrie would come at an “opportune” time for her character and would be about a “consequential” event.

Parker previously said that the exchange would be small and happy. Still, with her newest hints about Kim Cattrall’s cameo, we can’t help but theorize what it might all be about. Considering the exchange is set to take place toward the end of the series, we can’t help but wonder if the former besties will be discussing Carrie’s renewed romance with Aidan Shaw.

John Corbett, the actor who played Aidan Shaw, is set for a big return. His storyline looks like it will play out across multiple episodes. Carrie and Aidan’s love affair ended in disaster twice before he moved on and married a fellow furniture designer. Still, he’s kept an eye on Carrie and it looks like the duo could pick up where they left off. Things could end badly yet again, though.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett | Gotham/GC Images

For now, we’ll have to wait for the return of Samantha. It should be a pretty long wait, though. Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That… cameo is expected during the season finale. Episodes one, two, and three have already been released on Max. The streaming service provider will premiere one episode weekly on Thursdays until the finale airs in late August. Max has not announced whether the series will return for a third season.