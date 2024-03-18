An inside look at Kim Kardashian and Saint West's appearance at a LA Lakers game not too long ago.

There was a rare sighting of Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint West at an already star-studded Lakers game recently.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kim posed with her and Kanye West’s second child in the front row, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, black leather pants and matching shoes.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Saint told everyone who he was rooting for by wearing the Lakers’ signature purple jersey over a laid-back black t-shirt. His dark, blue-striped sweatpants and black sneakers combo made Saint blend in more with the basketball team than stand out in the crowd.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Saint West seemed to enjoy the game as much as any other fan in the arena. Kim was seen applauding from the sidelines, while Saint’s attention was glued to the court. At one point, Saint stood up during the game as if to tag himself in.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Saint West seemed to enjoy the game as much as any other fan in the arena. Kim was seen applauding from the sidelines, while Saint’s attention was glued to the court.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

But Saint isn’t just a fan of the sport, he’s also a player. And he’s already at the beginning stages of what could be an impressive career. According to Page Six, Kim posted on social media earlier this year that her son made the All-Star team.

“They won and he played so good,” Kim wrote about Saint’s team.

Kim gushed at Saint scoring a few points of his own on the court, helping his basketball team secure victory.

Saint might’ve been hoping he was peeking at his own future while watching the Lakers.